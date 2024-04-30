'We Are Watercrest' Campaign Celebrates Watercrest Senior Living Group's Collective Vision and Values

"One thing Watercrest does which is unique from other employers, is that instead of our position titles on our nametags, we have our core values. Each associate gets to choose one word that best describes them and what they stand for. It doesn't matter what position you are in; we are all there to do whatever it takes to make the resident and the family member happy," says Jessica Desjarlais, Director of Associate Experience, Core Value: Determined.

In 2024, Watercrest launched a widespread campaign across its organization entitled 'We Are Watercrest,' spurring associates to celebrate their core values in partnership with excellence in service. With the hashtag #WeAreWatercrest, associates took to social media proudly showcasing their unique contributions to their Watercrest community.

"'We are Watercrest' purposefully highlights our people for their character and personal contributions, thereby celebrating our company's collective values. Living Watercrest Senior Living's mission we strive for unity among our teams by celebrating each associate and their individual gifts: their personal core values, which enhance the lives of our residents," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO, Core Value: Faith. "Together we believe that it is our collective values that will determine the extent to which our collective vision is realized."

The 'We Are Watercrest' campaign includes regular social media postings and announcements recognizing associate anniversaries and honoring the 'Servant Leader of the Month' at each of the Watercrest-operated senior living communities across the southeast. Each servant leader proudly displays their core value with a description of their personal reason for selecting their value in relation to their part of the Watercrest family."

"A lot of times, you go to a company and you don't feel their culture. You see what they want it to be… on their social media, but you don't feel it. And I think with Watercrest, you feel the culture," says Lena Broome, Watercrest Buena Vista Memory Care Director, Core Value: Genuine.

Watercrest Senior Living Group encompasses all of the senior living communities operating under the Watercrest Senior Living umbrella, including Market Street Memory Care Residences and Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

