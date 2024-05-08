Watercrest Senior Living Welcomes Larissa Kostal as Executive Director of Watercrest Myrtle Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces Larissa Kostal as Executive Director of the award-winning Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care community.

Kostal joins the Watercrest family with 28 years of experience in assisted living and a passion for serving seniors. She began her journey in senior living as a recreation assistant while earning her master's degree in Gerontology. With dedication and ambition, Kostal prospered in her career until achieving her goal as an executive director.

"I thoroughly enjoy building relationships with my residents, learning their individual needs and partnering with my team to bring comfort and joy to our seniors and their families," says Larissa Kostal, Executive Director of Watercrest Myrtle Beach.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach is an award-winning luxury senior living campus comprised of 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. Watercrest Myrtle Beach was prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report earning "Best Assisted Living Community" in the 2023-2024 Best Senior Living Communities Report, as well as the 2023 Best of the Beach Gold Medal winner for Best Assisted Living Community.

"Larissa leads with a commitment to excellence and sincerity to honor our seniors with compassion and dignity," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We are confident in her ability to expand upon the exceptional reputation of our Watercrest Myrtle Beach community."

Watercrest Myrtle Beach offers a comfortably, classy design including a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, cigar and scotch lounge, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the coveted Spa W. The community offers residents world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center, beautifully landscaped walking paths, therapeutic live moss walls and a putting green.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach is ideally located at 6151 Colline Verdi Way in Myrtle Beach, SC; for community information please call 843-483-6740.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

