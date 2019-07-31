"Good/Better/Best" Products Driving Gains for Ceiling Tiles in the US - Freedonia Group

CLEVELAND, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group study on the US ceilings market identifies ceiling tiles as the product segment with the most to gain through 2023, though suspension systems and specialty ceilings like clouds will see the fastest growth. Ceiling tiles – by far the largest product segment – will account for 42% of total market gains through the forecast period, driven by increasing interest in higher-value:

sound-control products with better acoustic properties

materials such as metal and wood that are more attractive in appearance

Design trends in commercial buildings – such as shopping malls, convention centers, and transportation hubs – increasingly favor costlier tiles with "good", "better", or "best" Noise Reduction Coefficient and Ceiling Attenuation Class ratings for their performance.

In addition, ceiling tiles are gaining popularity in the relatively niche residential market, where they can help impart a more unique, customized look to living spaces than non-ceiling products like drywall can. Low-cost tiles that mimic more expensive materials are also finding opportunities with homeowners.

However, competition from the faster-growing specialty products category will restrain ceiling tile sales somewhat. For example, the prevalence of open plenum designs in commercial buildings – and continuing innovation to improve product performance and lower costs – will support demand for baffles and clouds at the expense of standard ceiling tiles.

The Freedonia Group's Ceilings study analyzes the US ceilings market by product, market, and major US region. Historical data and demand forecasts are presented in value and volume terms, with ceiling tile demand further segmented by performance grade (standard, good, better, and best). Pricing data, regulatory information, and in-depth profiles of leading industry participants including market share and recent restructuring activity are also provided.

About The Freedonia Group – The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985 we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Each study includes product and market analyses and forecasts, in-depth discussions of important industry trends, and market share information. Studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com and are also available on www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

