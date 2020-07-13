Goodbye Plain Nights, Hello Play Nights! Main Event Now Delivers Fun, Games And Food Right To Your Front Door

PLANO, Texas, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready for a new kind of pizza and bowling night? To make your time spent at home more fun than ever imagined, Main Event is helping to bring the best family entertainment experience directly to you by putting a spin on food delivery, with a food AND fun delivery service.

Main Event has begun curbside pickup and delivery through Uber Eats® at all 36 of its open locations nationwide starting today. The new offering allows fun-lovers to choose from a menu of food items ranging from oven-fired pizza, wings, artisan burgers and kids' meals as well as at-home entertainment options for the whole family like mini laser tag, comic hero book 4 pack, Velcro darts, "Frozen 2" Bowling and more.

Items can be purchased individually or as part of a bundle for the whole family to enjoy at home. Bundles of food and games begin as low as $18.99. Additionally, all orders come complete with two 30-minute game cards for guests to enjoy during their next in-center visit. To make the deal even sweeter, there will be $0 delivery fee during the month of July.

"We know that our guests have been missing their laser tag birthday parties and family fun nights, so we felt we it was about time for us to bring the fun straight to their door," said Sarah Beddoe, Chief Brand Officer, Main Event. "Food delivery is something that has been around for a long time, but bringing a full family experience with games and entertainment is something that can take an ordinary night in and make it a great way to create memories by playing games from Main Event in the comforts of home."

As part of the delivery kickoff, Main Event will celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 19 by offering a delicious one-day-only deal on sundaes that will make the whole family scream for ice cream. The sundaes will be available through an exclusive ice cream bar featuring 16 scoops of ice cream, OREO pieces, chocolate sauce, donut holes, whipped cream, sprinkles, sour patch bites and more. The ice cream bar feeds up to 8 people for $29.99 and can be delivered for free through Uber Eats®.

A full list of food and games offerings, where to order and all additional information can be found at www.maineventathome.com or on the Uber Eats app.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event operates 44 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event offers the most fun under one roof with state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages. Main Event is a premier sponsor of Special Olympics International, supporting via fundraising and serving as a venue for Special Olympics events nationwide. Main Event also is a proud partner of the Dallas Cowboys, supporting via custom birthday celebrations for kids and other marketing initiatives. For more information, visit mainevent.com.

Contact: Josh Kun, [email protected], 917-941-6480

SOURCE Main Event Entertainment

Related Links

www.maineventusa.net

