Goodegg Investments Completes Acquisition of 3 Multifamily Assets in Tucson, Phoenix, and Houston

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading commercial real estate firm Goodegg Investments is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of 3 multifamily assets via Goodegg Wealth Fund I – Mission Antigua in Tucson, Arizona; Sunset Villas in Phoenix, Arizona; and the Sarah at Lake Houston in Houston, Texas.

Goodegg Investments is an award-winning women-owned and women-led business led by Julie Lam and Annie Dickerson . Since its inception in 2018, Goodegg Investments has built up a portfolio totaling $1B+ across 8,000+ multifamily units.

Goodegg Wealth Fund I was created to acquire a strategic mix of value-add class A and class B assets in key markets throughout the Sunbelt Region.

"We are extremely pleased with the strong and continued investor support and trust from both long-standing partners as well as new investors in Goodegg Wealth Fund I. This fund includes a unique blend of 3 multifamily assets in key growth markets, each with substantial opportunity for growth and additional value," said Julie Lam, CEO of Goodegg Investments.

"The strong investor demand for this fund underscores our continued focus on providing strategic investments with substantial value-add potential, to allow our investors to diversify their portfolios, maximize returns, and mitigate risk in this shifting economy," said Annie Dickerson, COO of Goodegg Investments.

The three assets are located in prime submarkets in Tucson, Phoenix, and Houston, respectively – all within close proximity to major employers and poised for substantial growth in the coming months and years, particularly as each respective market continues to see strong job growth and population growth.

With the close of Goodegg Wealth Fund I, Goodegg Investments has now successfully completed over 40 acquisitions, with 20 successful full-cycle exits to date.

In addition, as with the close of every acquisition, Goodegg Investments donates a portion of their proceeds via Goodegg Gives to support a nonprofit organization focused on a cause that's meaningful to their investors. For Goodegg Wealth Fund I, proceeds from the acquisition went to supporting Save the Children , a global leader in children's health, education, and protection.

Given Goodegg's strong track record of successful multifamily acquisitions, operations, and exits, the company is uniquely positioned to lead the optimization and growth of these properties.

About Goodegg Investments

Goodegg Investments is an award-winning women-owned and women-led commercial real estate business founded by Julie Lam and Annie Dickerson – two busy moms with a passion for real estate. Goodegg Investments helps busy families create passive income through investing in real estate syndications.

To date, Goodegg Investments has acquired over $1 billion in real estate assets across the country and has helped thousands of investors build wealth for their families through real estate.

Learn more at http://goodegginvestments.com or contact [email protected] .

About Goodegg Gives

Goodegg Gives is an initiative created by Goodegg Investments to support meaningful causes around the world. With the acquisition of each new asset, Goodegg donates a portion of its proceeds to a cause or nonprofit organization nominated by investors.

Over the last year alone, Goodegg Gives has donated over $50,000 to support organizations fighting human trafficking, hunger, poverty, and homelessness, as well as organizations supporting children and families.

Goodegg Gives allows the impact of each investment to be amplified, not just within the individual apartment communities, but around the world – all without impacting investor returns.

