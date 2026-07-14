GOODFIN UNVEILS QUALIFIED SMALL BUSINESS STOCK (QSBS) FUND FOR VENTURE INVESTING TARGETING 0% FEDERAL CAPITAL GAINS TAX

AI Wealth Platform Now Enables Top Venture and Y Combinator-Backed Startups to Maximize After-Tax Returns For Their Founders, Shareholders and Investors

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodfin, the agentic wealth platform expanding access to private market investing, today announced the launch of the Goodfin QSBS Venture Fund, designed to help accredited investors access high-growth startups while optimizing for Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) tax benefits. The fund provides exposure to top venture and Y Combinator-backed companies that have been vetted for IRC Section 1202 / QSBS eligibility, potentially enabling investors to realize significant federal capital gains tax savings, including up to 0% federal tax on qualifying gains. State tax benefits may also apply depending on state of residence.

QSBS is one of the most powerful tax benefits available to startup founders, early employees, and investors. Every company in the fund is analyzed and vetted for Section 1202 eligibility by CapGains Inc., a tax optimization platform, before investing and during the fund's holding period, covering the applicable corporate and security level QSBS requirements. Eligibility is documented at the time of investment, not retrofitted after the fact.

"QSBS is one of the most under-used advantages in venture investing, but also one of the most complex to get right," said Anna Joo Fee, Founder & CEO, Goodfin. "Goodfin built this fund to remove that friction."

Every company is rigorously vetted for Section 1202 eligibility before investors come in. This allows them to access investments in high-quality venture and Y Combinator-backed startups with confidence that the tax treatment at exit has been targeted from the start of the investment and monitored throughout.

The fund is also well positioned for rollover-eligible investors looking to reinvest QSBS gains under Section 1045, putting their proceeds back to work in the next generation of startups, squarely in line with the legislative intent of keeping the US startup ecosystem thriving.

Highlights of the Goodfin QSBS Venture Fund include:

Access to top VC & YC-backed startups - a curated portfolio of the most promising early-stage startups, typically at Seed through Series C, backed by tier-one venture investors and Y Combinator. Companies are selected for both investment merit and QSBS qualification, so investors are not trading returns for tax efficiency.





- a curated portfolio of the most promising early-stage startups, typically at Seed through Series C, backed by tier-one venture investors and Y Combinator. Companies are selected for both investment merit and QSBS qualification, so investors are not trading returns for tax efficiency. Certified & monitored eligibility - every company is evaluated and verified for Section 1202 eligibility before investment and monitored throughout the hold.





every company is evaluated and verified for Section 1202 eligibility before investment and monitored throughout the hold. Exclusion of up to $15M+ in gains per investment or 10X the cost basis- QSBS lets eligible startup equity holders and investors exclude up to $15M (or more) in capital gains from federal taxes. Investors may invest directly through the Goodfin QSBS Fund or roll over existing gains from a prior investment, with built-in tax optimization from day one.





QSBS lets eligible startup equity holders and investors exclude up to $15M (or more) in capital gains from federal taxes. Investors may invest directly through the Goodfin QSBS Fund or roll over existing gains from a prior investment, with built-in tax optimization from day one. Benefits for participating startups - investors increasingly seek QSBS-eligible companies. Getting certified also makes a startup more attractive to sophisticated capital and talent and may be required for fundraising.

Goodfin unlocks high-quality private market investing and accelerates wealth for a new generation of investors. The platform leverages agentic AI to deliver personalized portfolios, intelligent analysis, and institutional-grade guidance to a community of sophisticated investors who invest at the cutting edge of innovation shaping the future.

For more information about Goodfin visit www.goodfin.com.

About Goodfin

Founded in 2022, Goodfin is the world's first agentic private wealth platform, using purpose-built AI to unlock access to private market investing for a new generation of investors. Backed by Y Combinator, Goodfin combines hyper-personalized portfolio construction, intelligent market analysis, and institutional-grade guidance to help investors identify and access the right private market opportunities with greater confidence. By making sophisticated wealth management more accessible, Goodfin is redefining how individuals discover, evaluate, and invest in the companies shaping the future.

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SOURCE Goodfin