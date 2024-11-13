Goodness in Giving Back: Hardee's and Nonprofit Caring For Others Team Up for Hurricane Relief

Tailgate-style fundraiser with appearance by multi-platinum entertainer Thomas Rhett will take place on Saturday

FRANKLIN, Tenn. and ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing says goodness quite like scratch-made biscuits, friendly football rivalries and giving back to those in need. In that spirit, today Hardee's® announces it's teaming up with Atlanta-based nonprofit Caring For Others to serve southeastern and Appalachian communities beginning to recover from recent hurricanes.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, just prior to the top 10 matchup game, the partners will host a tailgate-style fundraiser for hurricane relief at Hardee's just outside of Athens in Danielsville, Ga. (350 General Daniels Avenue North). Known for his philanthropic efforts across the southeast, long-time University of Georgia football fan and multi-platinum entertainer Thomas Rhett will be in attendance.

"Hardee's restaurants are fixtures in our hometowns, where families, first responders and football teams gather before and after big games," said Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand marketing for Hardee's. "Hurricane Helene impacted more than 100 Hardee's restaurants and 2,000 team members, so this cause hits close to home for us. We're thankful to partner with an organization like Caring For Others doing such great work on the ground."

Caring For Others made headlines immediately following Hurricane Helene, activating its "Convoy of Care" in partnership with law enforcement officials to deliver supplies to hard-hit coastal communities.

"The mission of Caring For Others is to eradicate poverty, and natural disasters pose a huge threat to those who are already suffering," said Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley. "Whether at home in Georgia or around the world, we aim to activate immediately when disaster strikes, delivering supplies and resources where they're most needed and partners like Hardee's help us make a positive impact."

"Hardee's is the home of Goodness In the Making, and Thomas Rhett is known for his goodness on and off the stage," said Breymaier. "We're inspired by partners like Thomas, who share our love for great food and community, and like Caring For Others, who are making a positive difference in the world every day."

Media and guests are invited to attend from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday to enjoy a Hardee's tailgate, complete with games, swag and scratch-made favorites from the tailgate kitchen. First responders in uniform will receive free biscuits. Caring For Others will be on site, accepting donations of in-demand items, and monetary donations can be made on site or in advance by visiting the donation page here.

Named the 2024 Best Food and Beverage Loyalty App by Newsweek

Caring For Others is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating poverty through compassion, empowerment, and community support. For 25 years, Caring For Others has been a driving force in creating positive change in the lives of those facing economic hardships. The journey began with a simple idea: that every individual deserves the opportunity to live with dignity, regardless of their circumstances. This belief has fueled our work, and today, it guides us as we continue to make a difference in our community and beyond.

Pairing his laid-back perspective with a vocal drenched in casual country soul, Thomas Rhett has spent just over 10 years gathering 23 Number Ones, 16 billion streams and armfuls of awards–eight ACM Awards including 2020 "Entertainer of the Year," two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY® Awards nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with five CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period, he's never remained static. With both songwriting prowess and charisma, his career has been fueled by equal parts energy and emotion, to continually keep fans on their toes. Released in August and featuring the current Top 10 lead single "Beautiful As You," his acclaimed seventh studio album ABOUT A WOMAN is a "feel-good celebration of love" (Grammy.com) that showcases the hitmaker's signature songwriting and style while exploring new genre boundaries. It's Thomas Rhett's live show where he connects first-hand with fans in arenas and amphitheaters all around the world and recently announced a mini-residency in December at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas ahead of his BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR kicking off next June. He has also launched a tequila brand, Dos Primos, now offering Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo variants. For more information and a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit ThomasRhett.com.

