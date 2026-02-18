Goodpath Expands Direct-to-Employer and Self-Pay Access to Wegovy Through Novo Nordisk Collaboration

New DTE and self-pay employer pathways support flexible program design and transparent GLP-1 costs, with clinically-led prescribing and care plans





BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodpath , the virtual integrative care provider for chronic conditions, today announced direct-to-employer (DTE) and self-pay access to Wegovy®, including both injectable and newly-approved oral formulations, through a collaboration with Novo Nordisk. This gives employers additional flexibility to offer GLP-1 medications outside the traditional pharmacy benefit, with transparent pricing. The model enables employers to decide whether and how to subsidize Wegovy® and set employee cost share, while providing clinical care through Goodpath's physician-led model.

Employers are facing rising demand for GLP-1 medications alongside limited visibility into pricing and utilization. Traditional pharmacy benefit models may constrain coverage decisions through formularies and rebate structures, leaving employers with little control over how access is offered or financed. Goodpath's direct-to-employer and self-pay approaches are designed to give employers clear pricing upfront and the ability to align Wegovy® access with benefits design and cost transparency. Overall, Goodpath's DTE program has the potential to reduce obesity management medication expenses by 35% or more for employers.

"Employers are operating in an environment where GLP-1 demand is rising faster than benefit structures can adapt. What we see consistently is that PBM access doesn't offer the flexibility that some employers need to provide coverage that works for their population, both in terms of cost and surrounding clinical care," said Bill Gianoukos, CEO of Goodpath. "When medication is separated from clinical oversight and behavior change support, employers absorb cost without lasting benefit. Our model lets employers decide how Wegovy fits within their benefits, while ensuring members receive ongoing care that supports adherence, manages side effects, and improves the likelihood of sustained outcomes and lower total cost of care."

Goodpath delivers weight care designed for real-world complexity, treating weight as a health outcome affected by, and tied to, other co-morbidities that often make success challenging in traditional programs. Rather than isolating weight as a single behavior or medication decision, Goodpath clinicians address these underlying drivers through longitudinal, integrative care. Within this model, GLP-1 treatment is considered when clinically-appropriate, based on a comprehensive view of each patient's health and treatment goals. Clinicians may prescribe oral or injectable Wegovy® formulations, tailoring therapy to individual medical history and needs.

"Helping people get the care they need is really the heart of why this collaboration matters. Together with Goodpath, we can reach more people in ways that truly fit their lives," said Ed Cinca, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Patient Solutions, Novo Nordisk. "Wegovy® can be a significant tool for people working to manage their weight, address cardiovascular risk, or treat MASH. We're happy to support patients with a team who shares that commitment."

About Goodpath

Goodpath delivers evidence-based weight management designed to improve long-term health outcomes and reduce total cost of care. Through integrative care, Goodpath addresses weight management alongside related conditions, including musculoskeletal pain, digestive health, mental health, diabetes, and sleep issues. Personalized programs are led by clinical health coaches and supported by a multidisciplinary care team, helping members address both symptoms and underlying drivers of health. For more information, visit goodpath.com .

