Goodpath Expands Weight Management to Help Employers Regain Control of GLP-1 Cost, Access, and Clinical Oversight

Exploding GLP-1 demand and opaque PBM pricing have left employers facing unpredictable spend, rigid eligibility rules, and limited visibility into how GLP-1 use grows and changes over time

Goodpath introduces direct-to-employer and self-pay GLP-1 pathways that replace rebate-driven economics with transparent pricing outside the traditional pharmacy benefit

Goodpath's whole-person weight management approach also addresses the comorbidities that undermine treatment success—including mental health, musculoskeletal pain, sleep disruption, and other drivers of sustained outcomes—all in one program

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodpath , the virtual integrative care provider for chronic conditions, today announced the expansion of its Weight Management program, adding GLP-1 access and pricing options that sit outside the traditional pharmacy benefit. Building on its existing multi-condition care model, the expanded program supports both employer-sponsored and self-pay pathways. Access is delivered through clinician-led evaluation and prescribing, combining medication with behavioral and lifestyle support and coordinated care for related conditions.

As GLP-1 demand accelerates , many benefit infrastructures are struggling to keep pace. High list prices , opaque PBM economics , and fragmented access pathways complicate how these therapies are managed. Benefits leaders are left navigating complex pricing mechanics and coverage decisions without a clear way to anticipate how many employees will use these medications or what the costs will look like over time.

Goodpath's Weight Management program gives employers a path forward. Rather than forcing coverage decisions through rigid pharmacy benefit structures, the program enables employers to define GLP-1 access and subsidy design. To support different benefit strategies and workforce needs, the expanded program offers two distinct GLP-1 access pathways:

GLP-1 Transparent Access: A direct-to-employer model that allows employers to offer clinically-managed access to branded GLP-1 medications at transparent prices—35% or more below PBM list prices—with the option to subsidize costs based on workforce needs and budget goals.

Self-Pay Access: Access through manufacturer programs such as LillyDirect and NovoCare, enabling employees to pursue GLP-1 treatment with clinical oversight and care coordination, without placing medication costs on the employer's health plan.

"Most benefits leaders and CFOs didn't sign up to become experts in pharmacy economics. They're being asked to make high-stakes decisions about GLP-1 coverage at a moment when these medications are clearly here to stay, with new formulations, new indications, and growing evidence of long-term health benefit, but costs that remain difficult to control," said Bill Gianoukos, CEO of Goodpath. "Employers need a way to realize those health benefits without absorbing unsustainable spend, with clear choices around access, cost sharing, and clinical support rather than defaulting into a system that was never designed for this category."

Goodpath delivers weight management designed for real-world complexity, treating weight as a health outcome influenced by mental health, musculoskeletal (MSK) pain, sleep disruption, and other comorbidities that often undermine success when addressed in isolation. Goodpath clinicians address these underlying drivers through longitudinal, integrative care. Within this model, GLP-1 treatment is considered when clinically-appropriate, based on a comprehensive view of each patient's health and treatment goals.

About Goodpath

Goodpath delivers evidence-based weight management designed to improve long-term health outcomes and reduce total cost of care. Through integrative care, Goodpath addresses weight management alongside related conditions, including musculoskeletal pain, digestive health, mental health, diabetes, and sleep issues. Personalized programs are led by clinical health coaches and supported by a multidisciplinary care team, helping members address both symptoms and underlying drivers of health. For more information, visit goodpath.com .

