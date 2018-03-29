Goodwill® Celebrates 50-Year Anniversary of "Smiling G" Logo

In 1968, Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries in Boston began to search for an updated visual to reflect the brand. The team selected legendary graphic designer Joseph Selame to create a logo that would symbolize the many faces of self-sustaining people within Goodwill. He used a lowercase "g" twice in his logo, which served as the letter itself and a smile. When the letter "g" is enlarged above the font, it forms a face that depicts the smile of self-respect and independence, qualities that are outcomes of Goodwill's mission to inspire hope and self-confidence in people from all backgrounds and walks of life as they learn how to earn a living and improve their lives. Selame is also well-known for creating logos for such brands as CVS and Kodak.

The Smiling G logo stands as an emblem of Goodwill's mission — helping people reach their full potential through the power of work. One out of every 200 hires in the U.S. economy are made with the help of Goodwill, and this has been consistent for the past three years. Last year, Goodwill placed more than 313,000 people into employment, and provided more than 34,000 people with digital skills training. In addition, more than 2 million people collectively engaged in face-to-face Goodwill services to build their career and financial assets, and advance in their careers; and more than 34 million people used computers and mobile devices to access education, training, mentoring, online learning services, virtual career fairs and employment opportunities.

"Our logo is more than a brand asset, something you see in a newspaper article or online. The Smiling G is our core at Goodwill," said Jim Gibbons, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "That smile represents the millions around the globe for whom our organization exists to serve. It is a constant reminder in everything that we do, and why we do it."

Today, the Smiling G is one of the most recognized symbols in the world. In addition to Goodwill retail stores, the logo can be seen on billboards and television shows, even making an appearance twice on the hit gameshow Jeopardy!

To commemorate the anniversary, Goodwill Industries International created a video about Goodwill's history and the creation of the logo: https://youtu.be/vLIx-MurwlM

Goodwill Industries International (GII) is a network of 162 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 13 other countries. GII is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is recognized by GuideStar with its Platinum Seal of Approval, the organization's highest rating for charities. GII was also ranked by Enso as the #1 brand doing the most good in the world for two consecutive years, and was the only nonprofit brand rated in Forbes' 20 most inspiring companies for three consecutive years. Local Goodwill organizations are innovative and sustainable social enterprises that create job training programs, employment placement and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores collectively and online at shopgoodwill.com®. Local Goodwill organizations build revenues and create jobs by contracting with commercial, state, government and non-government organizations to provide a wide range of business services, including manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, packaging, assembly, food preparation, document management, groundskeeping and administrative. Last year, local Goodwill organizations collectively placed more than 313,000 people in employment in the United States and Canada. In addition, more than 35 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill education, training, mentoring and online learning services to strengthen their skills, and more than 2 million people received in person services. To learn more, visit goodwill.org.

