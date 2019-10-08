Goodwill®: Census Survey Demonstrates The Vital Importance Of Skills Training Programs

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the U.S. Census Bureau released the American Community Survey, its most detailed look at the country's people, places and economy. This sweeping collection of statistics highlights the continuing reduction in poverty over the last few years, while also revealing the economic challenges facing millions of Americans even during a period of low unemployment. The total number of people living in poverty decreased by 1.4 million, and the median household income is growing slowly but surely. Two million fewer people have health insurance than a year earlier, however, and more than 30 percent of people nationwide, or about 100 million Americans are living below twice the poverty line (just under $40,000 a year for a family of three). These Americans may have jobs, but they could be just one medical bill, one flat tire or one unexpected expense away from financial disaster.

"Even with [7.3 million] unfilled jobs in this country, significant income challenges persist for many Americans because people lack essential skills to compete for them. We need to be the bridge of opportunity for those who are seeking to benefit from the promise of America," said Steven C. Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "At Goodwill, we not only help people find jobs — we empower them to build careers and long-term self-sufficiency through skills training, education and support services. People need ongoing skills training and support to make it in today's economy."

Goodwill's 158 community-based organizations across the United States and Canada offer job placement and ongoing skills training through initiatives like The Excel Center®, which provides adults with the chance to earn a high school diploma and pursue a post-secondary education as well as provide free childcare on-site. Goodwill organizations also collaborate with community colleges, providing access to job-specific training and credentialing in a variety of high-growth industries. In addition, many Goodwill organizations offer the Goodwill Digital Career Accelerator®, a collaboration with Google.org that trains people in the high-tech skills many employers need in order to fill open positions.

Eighty-two percent of the U.S. population resides within 10 miles of a Goodwill location, and more than two million individuals receive in-person career services from Goodwill every year. With an approach that combines job placement with skills training, education and support services, Goodwill is committed to ensuring that every individual has a chance to create their own economic success story.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL:

Goodwill Industries International (GII) is a network of 158 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. GII is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is recognized by GuideStar with its Platinum Seal of Approval, the organization's highest rating for charities. For the past three years, Goodwill was ranked in the top five brands that inspired consumers the most with its mission in the World Value Index, commissioned by the creative agency, enso. Goodwill has been on Forbes' list of top 20 most inspiring companies for three consecutive years, the only nonprofit featured on that list.

Local Goodwill organizations are innovative and sustainable social enterprises that offer job placement and training services, and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores collectively and online at shopgoodwill.com®.

Goodwill helps people facing challenges find employment to advance their careers. Local Goodwill organizations build revenues and expand employment opportunities by contracting with commercial, state, government and non-government organizations to provide a wide range of business services, including janitorial and grounds maintenance, flexible staffing, food service, manufacturing and contracts packaging, reverse logistics, document imaging and shredding, and laundry services.

More than 34 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill education, training, mentoring and online learning services to strengthen their skills, and nearly two million people received in-person services.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org, or call (800) GOODWILL. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl.

SOURCE Goodwill Industries International

Related Links

http://www.goodwill.org

