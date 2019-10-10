Goodwill® Is Favorite Halloween Destination For Do-It-Yourself Costume Fans

This year's survey found respondents who plan to dress up evenly are split on costume choices for themselves — with 28 percent saying they would most like to wear costumes based on pop culture trends or characters from movies, TV shows, video games or books; 27 percent saying they'd like to wear unique, one-of-a-kind costumes; and 25 percent favoring iconic Halloween costumes such as a witches, ghosts, zombies and werewolves.

The survey also found that people have a clear preference on the kinds of costumes they would like to see other people wear, with 36 percent saying they most like to see others dressed in unique, one-of-a-kind costumes. Second choice was an iconic Halloween costume, with 24 percent. The least favorite costume for others was a political or historical figure, with just 2 percent.

Goodwill ranks highest as a Halloween thrift store destination among respondents who prefer do-it-yourself (DIY) costumes and shop for materials at thrift stores. Eighty-five percent of respondents identify Goodwill as a favorite place to shop.

"Goodwill has always been a destination for shoppers searching for unique, one-of-a-kind fashions and costumes, which is why the Halloween season is our busiest time of year," said Steven C. Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "Whether you're a regular thrifter or do-it-yourselfer, or you're just looking for a great costume at an affordable price, our stores provide a source of inspiration and have a wide range of Halloween merchandise to fit your needs. Additionally, each purchase funds education and career services for people going through life transitions so they can be equipped with the right skills and support, and achieve sustainably better futures through employment."

The Halloween poll also found that 66 percent of DIYers look for costume ideas on social media or online. Pinterest was the number one source, with 39 percent saying they or members of their household visit the site for inspiration, followed by YouTube with 30 percent.

For more information about Goodwill's Halloween poll, and to explore costume ideas, and DIY décor and makeup tutorials, visit goodwill.org/Halloween.

CONTACT:

Lauren Lawson-Zilai

Senior Director, Public Relations

Goodwill Industries International

Phone: (240) 333-5266

Lauren.Lawson@goodwill.org

About the Goodwill National Halloween Poll

The 2019 Goodwill National Halloween Poll was conducted by Engine Group, an independent research organization, for Goodwill Industries International. The online poll took place from September 3 – 8, 2019, and included a sample size of 2,009 self-selected adults. Responses were weighted by age, gender, geographic region, race and education. Since 2014, Goodwill and Engine have worked together on Halloween-themed survey research.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International (GII) is a network of 158 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. GII is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is recognized by GuideStar with its Platinum Seal of Approval, the organization's highest rating for charities. For the past three years, Goodwill was ranked in the top five brands that inspired consumers the most with its mission in the World Value Index, commissioned by the creative agency, enso. Goodwill has been on Forbes' list of top 20 most inspiring companies for three consecutive years, the only nonprofit featured on that list.

Local Goodwill organizations are innovative and sustainable social enterprises that offer job placement and training services, and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores collectively and online at shopgoodwill.com®.

Goodwill helps people facing challenges find employment to advance their careers. Local Goodwill organizations build revenues and expand employment opportunities by contracting with commercial, state, government and non-government organizations to provide a wide range of business services, including janitorial and grounds maintenance, flexible staffing, food service, manufacturing and contracts packaging, reverse logistics, document imaging and shredding, and laundry services.

More than 34 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill education, training, mentoring and online learning services to strengthen their skills, and nearly two million people received in-person services.

Goodwill is both an icon and accessible neighbor: more than 82 percent of the U.S. population resides within 10 miles of a Goodwill location.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org, or call (800) GOODWILL. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl.

SOURCE Goodwill Industries International

Related Links

http://www.goodwill.org

