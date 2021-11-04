Goodyear And SARTA Collaborate To Advance Intelligent Tire Technology And Sustainable Mobility

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) and the Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA), two Northeast Ohio-based leaders in future mobility, today announced a collaboration to test intelligent tire sensors and prototype tires on SARTA's fleet of diesel and zero emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered (HFC) buses.

The intelligent tires leverage Goodyear's TPMS Plus on-vehicle sensors to send real-time data on tire conditions to the Goodyear SightLine mobility cloud. Using customizable algorithms, the data is quickly analyzed to deliver actionable insights on tire performance and potential vehicle issues so operators can seek proactive maintenance. The tests will help Goodyear evaluate the performance of TPMS Plus powered by Goodyear SightLine on HFC buses in daily public transit service, while also helping SARTA lower their operational costs, reduce fleet downtime and increase environmental benefits.

Additionally, Goodyear is testing a prototype tire on SARTA's diesel and HFC buses to measure tread wear, rolling resistance and tire life. The data from these tests will help inform Goodyear's future tire designs for electric vehicles.

"Goodyear's scientists and engineers continuously look for opportunities to experiment with new technology so we can stretch our thinking and advance our capabilities for the tires of tomorrow," said Johnny McIntosh, Goodyear's director, Integrated Solutions and Tire Management. "This work with SARTA will give us valuable data on ways tires can impact the safety, sustainability and efficiency of public transportation."

"Like our friends and neighbors at Goodyear, SARTA is committed to the development and deployment of sustainable transportation solutions," SARTA CEO Kirt Conrad said. "We are pleased and proud to provide a real-world testing environment for innovative technology that will increase the MPG performance of our diesel buses and increase the already-impressive range of our HFC-powered vehicles."

Both tests are taking place on 10 SARTA vehicles in daily revenue service, including five diesel and five HFC buses. Preliminary tests already show the potential for TPMS Plus powered by Goodyear SightLine to help reduce roadside bus breakdowns and improve fuel efficiency.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About SARTA

SARTA is an international leader in the development and deployment of zero emission technology in the transportation space. The Canton, Ohio-based transit system owns and operates one of the largest fleets of hydrogen fuel cell-powered buses in the Western Hemisphere and has received Calstart's prestigious Blue-Sky Award and numerous other honors for its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and renewable energy. To learn more about SARTA's hydrogen fuel cell program visit https://www.sartaonline.com/hydrogen-fuel-cell

