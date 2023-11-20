GOODYEAR AND THE U.S. MARINE CORPS RESERVE TEAM UP TO DELIVER HOLIDAY CHEER TO LOCAL FAMILIES

Annual Toys for Tots donation drive to be hosted at Goodyear's California, Florida and Ohio blimp bases

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) announced its continued partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve for the 13th consecutive year in support of the Marines Toys for Tots Foundation. This year's toy drive events will take place at Goodyear's Blimp bases in California, Florida and Ohio. These drives will provide the public with a unique opportunity to donate to Toys for Tots while enjoying an up-close view of the iconic Goodyear Blimp.

Goodyear Airships associates and U.S. Marine Corps Reserve members pose in front of the Goodyear Blimp at past Toys for Tots donation drives.
Goodyear Airships associates and U.S. Marine Corps Reserve members pose in front of the Goodyear Blimp at past Toys for Tots donation drives.
Santa Claus appears onboard Goodyear's Blimp "Wingfoot One" during a past U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.
Santa Claus appears onboard Goodyear's Blimp "Wingfoot One" during a past U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.
Holiday decor and toys on display in front of the Goodyear Blimp during a past U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots donation drive.
Holiday decor and toys on display in front of the Goodyear Blimp during a past U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots donation drive.

From Dec. 1 to 3, Ohio residents can drive through the Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look before dropping off their donation to a U.S. Marine representing Toys for Tots. In Florida, the event will be held on Dec. 3, offering open house tours of the hangar from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The California event on Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., welcomes registered attendees to enjoy guided tours of the base. Blimp enthusiasts in California can secure their tour spot here.

For those unable to attend the drives in person, toys can also be shipped to Goodyear's hangars through Dec. 3. Toys being donated must be new and in the original packaging to be accepted.  

Visuals from previous Toys for Tots events at Goodyear's Blimp bases can be found here.

"The enduring partnership between Goodyear and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in support of the Marines Toys for Tots Program is a source of immense pride for us," said Laura Duda, Goodyear's senior vice president and Chief Communications Officer. "For the 13th consecutive year, we're excited to open the doors of our three blimp bases to the public, offering a unique chance to contribute to Toys for Tots while experiencing the magic of the Goodyear Blimp up close."

Since its founding in 1947, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program has been on a mission to collect new, unwrapped toys throughout the months of October, November and December, distributing them as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the local community.

"As we celebrate our 76th year of assisting children in need, we are thrilled to welcome Goodyear back for their 13th year as a National Corporate Sponsor of the Marine Toys for Tots Program," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marines Toys for Tots Foundation. 

"Their community service goals continue to align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over seven decades through our Toys for Tots Program."  Silvester concluded, "With their continued generous support, we will be able to fulfill the Christmas dreams of thousands of disadvantaged children who might otherwise be forgotten."

The Goodyear Blimp base locations accepting in-person and mailed toy or monetary donations for this program include:

California Goodyear Airship Base
19200 S Main St, Carson, CA 90248

Florida Goodyear Airship Base
1500 NE 5th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Ohio Goodyear Airship Base
841 Wingfoot Lake Rd., Mogadore, OH 44260

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

