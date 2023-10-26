GOODYEAR AND VISOLIS TO COLLABORATE ON THE PRODUCTION OF ISOPRENE BY UPCYCLING MATERIALS

News provided by

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

26 Oct, 2023, 09:17 ET

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT), one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, and Visolis, a pioneering sustainable technology company, today announced a collaboration project between the two companies to produce isoprene through the upcycling of biobased materials. This collaboration is supported by a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant awarded to Visolis earlier this year.

Isoprene, an important precursor for some types of synthetic rubber, is a hydrocarbon that is typically generated as a by-product from refining crude oil. Isoprene units are polymerized into long chains using a catalyst to produce polyisoprene, which is used as a raw material in manufacturing tires and other items.

The Visolis and Goodyear collaboration will leverage Visolis' technology to produce high-quality isoprene from lignocellulosic feedstocks, which are non-edible biomass and agricultural materials. Visolis conducted an initial carbon footprint analysis to explore the reduction potential of its process and will continue to evaluate reductions further as part of their collaboration project with Goodyear.  

"We are excited to collaborate with Goodyear and leverage our revolutionary technology to transform waste materials into valuable monomers," said Dr. Deepak Dugar, CEO of Visolis. "This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to sustainable practices and the development of advanced materials that drive positive change."

"We believe that innovation and collaboration is key to making progress along our sustainability journey and helping us achieve our goals, including net-zero value chain emissions by 2050," said Chris Helsel, senior vice president, Global Operations and Chief Technology Officer, Goodyear. "By working with companies like Visolis, we are able to continue to learn, innovate and help build a better future."

Goodyear actively seeks sustainable material* options that deliver product performance while meeting the company's high standards of quality and safety. To advance the company's sustainable material use, Goodyear's technology teams work to investigate new alternative raw materials and incorporate innovative solutions. One example of this is the 90% sustainable-material demonstration tire Goodyear unveiled earlier this year. Goodyear, working with its supply base, plans to sell a tire with up to 70% sustainable materials this year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About Visolis

Visolis is developing a decarbonization platform helping industries ranging from personal care to apparel and transportation achieve net zero emission targets. The Visolis platform combines artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and chemical catalysis to efficiently produce a portfolio of carbon negative chemicals and net-zero emissions sustainable aviation fuels. Visolis' proprietary process transforms sustainable raw materials, including waste biomass and CO2, into bio-based chemicals with diverse applications ranging from drop-in replacements for commodity petrochemicals to higher performance fuels.

*Goodyear actively reviews definitions and standards that continue to mature and defines a sustainable material as a bio-based/renewable, recycled material or one that may be produced using or contributing to other sustainable practices for resource conservation and/or emissions reductions including mass-balance materials.

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Also from this source

GOODYEAR OFFERS FREE VETERANS DAY CAR CARE SERVICES AND TIRE DISCOUNTS FOR THOSE WHO SERVED AND CONTINUE TO SERVE OUR COUNTRY

GOODYEAR OFFERS FREE VETERANS DAY CAR CARE SERVICES AND TIRE DISCOUNTS FOR THOSE WHO SERVED AND CONTINUE TO SERVE OUR COUNTRY

This Veterans Day, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) will honor those that served, and continue to serve, with free car care checks and ...
GOODYEAR RECEIVES SCIENCE-BASED TARGET VALIDATION

GOODYEAR RECEIVES SCIENCE-BASED TARGET VALIDATION

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced that the company's science-based near-term and net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.