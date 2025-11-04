Mickey Thompson Introduces the Street Comp™ GHT: A Bold Step Forward in Street Performance

STOW, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels is proud to introduce the Street Comp GHT, next-generation Ultra Ultra High Performance (UUHP) summer tire built for high-horsepower American muscle. Designed for drivers who demand precision, grip, and control, the GHT marks a bold reinvestment in Mickey Thompson's street and performance tire segment—and a clear signal of where the brand is headed.

"Street Comp GHT is more than a new product—it's a demonstration of our latest technology and a glimpse into the future of Mickey Thompson," said John McDonough, senior product manager, Race & Street Products at Mickey Thompson. "We're investing in the street performance category with purpose, and the GHT is engineered to deliver the kind of driving experience enthusiasts expect from our brand."

Born from decades of racing heritage, the Street Comp GHT is Mickey Thompson's most advanced street tire yet. Built for everything from vintage street legends to modern V8 monsters, it features an all-new tread compound and reinforced construction that keeps your vehicle glued to the pavement. Whether you're carving corners or putting down torque in a straight line, the GHT delivers smooth, precise, and unrelenting handling.

Key features include:

Aggressive tread design that channels water away while enhancing dry traction and reducing road noise

Lightweight construction and aerodynamic profile for improved steering response and reduced drag

Advanced resin and silica-blended compound for superior wet performance and cornering control

Reinforced internal structure for high-speed stability and consistent handling

Designed for high-performance muscle and sports cars with a focus on precision and grip

The initial size lineup will be modest, targeting key fitments and applications, and will be available through authorized Mickey Thompson retailers beginning Spring 2026.

For more information on the Street Comp GHT, as well as all of Mickey Thompson's products, visit www.MickeyThompsonTires.com or contact your local Mickey Thompson representative.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Matthew Arko, General Manager, Marketing and Product

[email protected]

About Mickey Thompson: Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels offers performance, racing and off-road tires and wheels. Headquartered in Stow, Ohio, USA, the company was founded in 1963 by Mickey Thompson and Gene McMannis. Today, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels markets their products globally, empowering automotive enthusiasts, competitive racers, and weekend warriors to stand out and Defy Limits – just as Mickey Thompson did throughout his lifetime. For more information about Mickey Thompson and its products, go to www.MickeyThompsontires.com.

