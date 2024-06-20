Goodyear Announces the New Cooper® Discoverer Stronghold™ All-Terrain Tire for All the Surfaces You Require

The Cooper Discoverer Stronghold AT lives up to its name, providing a strong hold with 3D sipe technology in the shoulders that help provide stability in cornering. With wide open grooves in the tread, the Cooper Discoverer Stronghold AT offers solid traction in dirt, gravel and other soft surfaces. The tire also carries the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake Designation (3PMS), indicating that it meets a snow traction standard set by Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

"The Cooper® Discoverer Stronghold AT is built strong to help you harness your vehicle's full potential with a unique tread designed to resist cutting, cracking and tearing to help ensure you can get the job done every time," said Jim Reese, director, Category Strategy and Planning at Goodyear. "This tire is just as tough as the predecessor, but with improvements in handling on dirt and gravel, improved treadwear and enhanced winter traction to meet you and your vehicle's needs."

Building on the 30+ year history of the Cooper Discoverer family of tires, the Cooper Discoverer Stronghold AT comes with a 60,000 mile / 96,000 km treadwear limited warranty* and a 45-day test drive guarantee. Available in 28 sizes, from 16 to 20 inches rim diameter, the Cooper Discoverer Stronghold AT is compatible with a wide range of popular pick-up trucks and off-road vehicles, including the Ram 2500/3500, GMC Sierra 2500/3500 HD, Chevy Silverado 2500/3500 HD, Ram ProMaster 3500, Ford F-250/350 Super Duty and the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The Cooper Discoverer Stronghold AT includes:

Solid Traction in Dirt & Gravel - Wide open grooves in the tread grab and release soft surfaces, while the narrower center grooves help to provide stability.

- Wide open grooves in the tread grab and release soft surfaces, while the narrower center grooves help to provide stability. Strength That Lasts the Test of Time - Strong shoulder design features including scooped tread edges, wide tread grooves and sidewall hook pattern all help provide grip and traction for the life of the tire.

- Strong shoulder design features including scooped tread edges, wide tread grooves and sidewall hook pattern all help provide grip and traction for the life of the tire. Protection From Demanding Environments - Strategically designed tread lugs help to resist cracking, tearing and rounding of the tread. Ledges between the lugs help prevent stones getting stuck in the tread.

- Strategically designed tread lugs help to resist cracking, tearing and rounding of the tread. Ledges between the lugs help prevent stones getting stuck in the tread. No Slip, No Problem - A specialized rubber compound and wide lateral grooves help plow through water.

- A specialized rubber compound and wide lateral grooves help plow through water. Great Snow Traction - Textured edges on the shoulders grab into snow to help provide traction in harsh winter conditions.

For more information about the Cooper Discoverer Stronghold AT, as well as all of Cooper's Discoverer family of products, visit www.coopertire.com, www.coopertire.ca or contact your local Cooper authorized dealer.

*See warranty brochure or coopertire.com or coopertire.ca for complete details.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 71,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company