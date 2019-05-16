Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires Honor Military Service; Offer Free Car Care Checks and Exclusive Discounts this Memorial Day

AKRON, Ohio, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires have teamed up to observe Memorial Day with a donation to the Honor and Remember organization and offer special discounts, including free car care checks, to current and past members of the U.S. military.

For the first 2,000 free car care checks scheduled, Goodyear will make a $5 donation up to $10,000 to Honor and Remember, a military support organization dedicated to perpetually and publicly recognizing the sacrifice of fallen military members and their families through its establishment of a national symbol of remembrance, the Honor and Remember flag.

In addition, military customers who schedule an appointment from May 23-27 for any service before June 13 will receive a free car care check as well as 10% off of Goodyear tires. This discount can be used in conjunction with all available tire-related manufacturer's rebates available to all consumers. To book your appointment, visit JustTires.com/military and GoodyearAutoService.com/military.

As the Official Tire of NASCAR, Goodyear will also honor the service of current and past military members on May 26 and support the efforts of NASCAR Salutes by replacing the traditional "Eagle" sidewall of its racing tires with the "Honor and Remember" logo during the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"Through support from partners like Goodyear, we send a specific national message of appreciation, bringing attention to the importance of recognizing our fallen heroes and their families," said George Lutz, founder of Honor and Remember. "We're grateful for Goodyear's commitment to help us remember that freedom comes at a price as we leave a lasting visual legacy, perpetually remembering the men and women who gave all for America and the families they left behind."

"Goodyear's deep respect and support for the military is central to who we are and who we have always been," said Justin Reyes, a U.S. Army veteran and Goodyear Auto Service store manager in Rome, Georgia. "Our associates take great pride in our history of making tires, planes and blimps for the U.S. armed forces, and we are grateful for every opportunity we have to honor and support those who have served our country."

Goodyear's military roots trace back more than 100 years and include the building of tires and equipment to support and protect U.S. troops as well as more than 150 blimps for the U.S. Navy during World War I and II and more than 5,000 Corsair fighter planes for the U.S. Army. The company is currently the largest producer of military tires in the country.

Additionally, Goodyear is proud to provide careers to military veterans by creating a supportive environment for its associate veterans, reservists and guard members. Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires currently employ more than 250 classified military members in stores across the United States.

Additional terms and conditions apply to the Memorial Day promotion. To learn more, visit JustTires.com/military and GoodyearAutoService.com/military.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company:

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com .

About Honor and Remember:

Honor and Remember, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is embodied by the Honor and Remember flag. Recognized as America's national symbol of remembrance, the Honor and Remember flag stands as a visible statement of appreciation which publicly recognizes the sacrifice of our military fallen heroes and their families. Honor and Remember pays tribute to all military lives lost from our nation's inception, not only in action but also as a result of serving. For more information, visit HonorAndRemember.org.

