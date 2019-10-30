Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires Honor Veterans with Free "Checks for Vets"

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To recognize and honor military service this Veterans Day weekend, Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires locations nationwide are offering free car care checks and free tire installation to all active and retired members of the U.S. military.

The special Veterans Day weekend free car care check includes an inspection of tires, brakes, alignment, battery, wiper blades, and shock and struts. They can also receive free tire installation with any tire purchase during the promotional period, a value of at least $25 per tire installed. Active and retired military service members with valid military ID can begin scheduling appointments Nov. 8 – 11 and redeem service through Nov. 16.

"As a military veteran and Goodyear associate, I'm proud to be part of a company that places an emphasis on supporting our military community," said Devin Abbey, Goodyear Auto Service store manager. "Our Goodyear Auto Service team is thankful for this opportunity to show our gratitude to our military service members this Veterans Day."

Goodyear is honored to be recognized as one of the top military-friendly employers in the nation with a long history of providing career opportunities and a supportive environment. Among the company's recent accolades, in 2019 the Ohio Committee for Employer Support of the National Guard recognized Goodyear with the Extraordinary Employer Support Award. This top-level award credits the ongoing support Goodyear gives to associates who are veterans or active in the Army National Guard and Reserve.

As the largest producer of military tires in the country, Goodyear and its support of U.S. troops date back more than 100 years. The company has assisted in building more than 5,000 Corsair fighter planes for the U.S. Army and over 150 blimps for the U.S. Navy during World Wars I and II.

