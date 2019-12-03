Goodyear Auto Service Helps Drivers Prepare for Winter

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter weather conditions can pose a variety of challenges for drivers and their vehicles. Goodyear Auto Service knows that in order to help get winter-ready you should have your car and tires inspected; however, according to a recent study of drivers who live in cold weather markets,* 37% don't take any action to prepare their cars for winter unless they have an issue.

"It's important to have your vehicle and tires inspected and serviced before a major winter storm hits. Doing so will help promote safety on the road and can potentially prevent more costly service expenses in the future," said Sam Rosen, Goodyear Auto Service store manager. "Goodyear Auto Service aims to make this more affordable and convenient as we approach the busy holiday travel season."

Goodyear Auto Service suggests customers take these five steps to prepare their vehicles for winter driving conditions:

Test your battery. Frigid temperatures can cause battery failure. It's a good idea to have batteries tested by a trained professional before extreme cold weather conditions occur. Keep tires properly inflated. As temperatures drop, so does tire pressure. Help to maintain proper tire inflation by keeping your tires inflated to the inflation pressure level located on the driver's side door or in your vehicle's manual. If you do experience a tire that is flat, punctured or losing pressure, bring it to a Goodyear Auto Service location. If they can repair it without replacing it, they'll do it for free with most passenger and light truck tires. Measure your tread depth. Maintaining proper tread depth is an easy way to maximize safety and performance in winter driving conditions. A simple "penny test" can help you check tread depth. Simply insert a penny into the tire's tread groove with the Lincoln head upside down, facing you. If you can see all of Lincoln's head, it's time to replace your tires. Inspect brakes. Brake wear and tear increases during the winter. If your car jerks, pulls to the side when braking, you hear squeaking or grinding or you see rust on brake lines or suspension components, it's time to get it checked. Check critical fluids. Don't get caught with low levels of windshield, brake, power steering or transmission fluid. Especially in the cold winter months, windshield wiper fluid should include a de-icer to avoid the fluid from icing over.

To help drivers prepare for winter travel, Goodyear Auto Service locations nationwide are offering special discounts and free winter car care checks for most vehicles. Effective Dec. 1-31, 2019, customers can receive a free winter car care check, which includes a visual check of the battery, tires and brakes. If auto services are needed, customers can instantly save $25 when purchasing services of $100 or more. Those who need new tires can save $75 on the purchase and installation of a set of four Goodyear or Dunlop tires from Dec. 5-31, 2019. Additionally, get up to $75 back by online or mail-in rebate on select sets of four Goodyear tires, plus a bonus of up to $75 more when you use the Goodyear Credit Card through Dec. 31, 2019. Subject to credit approval. Additional terms and conditions apply. See www.goodyearautoservice.com for details.

*According to a Zeno Research & Insights survey among n=1,075 U.S. adults aged 18+ who have a driver's license and access to a vehicle. The survey was conducted on Oct. 24-25, 2018, and has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Related Links

http://www.goodyear.com

