Goodyear Begins Intelligent Tire Pilot with European Fleets

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has initiated a new pilot program with Redspher, a transport and logistics group operating in 19 countries throughout Europe, aligning with the company's focus on providing mobility solutions to fleets.

The latest agreement involves Goodyear supplying its intelligent tires – equipped with embedded sensors – through Redspher, to a variety of fleets connected to Redspher's shared services platform called Rubiwin. The initial pilots are comprised of outfitting delivery and service vans with intelligent tires, creating the ability to "fast-capture" relevant data due to the high-mileage use of the vehicles.

"Because some of these vans travel approximately 450 miles per day, this exercise provides feedback in demanding conditions, where high mileage and time-critical deliveries are essential," said Erin Spring, Goodyear director, New Ventures.

The fleets will benefit from continuously monitored and recorded wear rate and tire pressure, which is paired with other vehicle data. The information is connected to Goodyear's proprietary algorithms to enhance overall fleet operations and predict when the tires need service or replacement. This more effectively helps keep the vehicles operating without interruption, a key in the on-time delivery and service segment.

"The importance of efficient fleet management is vital for Rubiwin members and us," said Philippe Higelin, Redspher CEO. "The ability to use tire information to enhance safety and performance is a win for all, especially in the on-demand delivery business where time is often critical."

Goodyear's advantage for its expanding range of partners is its combination of fleet management expertise, intelligent products and a vast service network to deliver complete solutions for the future of mobility.

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About Redspher

Redspher is an online platform that simplifies and facilitates on-demand delivery, connecting shippers and carriers with added-value services. Through all of its companies, Redspher has the right solution, ranging from last-mile delivery to international shipments, from small parcels to full truckload. Combining the efficiency of the digital with the knowledge of supply chain experts, Redspher is a group owned by its employees, organizing shipments all over the world.

