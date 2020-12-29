Goodyear Continues To Support Local Children's Hospitals At 85th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

ARLINGTON, Texas, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 85th annual Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, title sponsor Goodyear will continue to support Scottish Rite for Children and Children's HealthSM hospitals with a $20,000 donation and special in-game tribute for pediatric patients and hardworking healthcare workers at these hospitals.

Goodyear and Cotton Bowl have long supported Children's Health and Scottish Rite for Children, as the healthcare organizations remain committed to positively impacting the lives of children through their patient care.

Goodyear introduces custom football helmets honoring the pediatric patients and healthcare workers of Scottish Rite for Children and Children’s Health SM hospitals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The helmets will be signed by this year’s Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic participating teams’ head coaches and captains and delivered to the hospitals postgame. (Ron Jenkins/AP Images for Goodyear) At the 85th annual Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Goodyear is continuing its tradition of supporting Scottish Rite for Children and Children’s Health SM for their positive community impact. Custom helmets honoring the hospitals will be complemented by a special in-game, virtual tribute for pediatric patients and healthcare workers. (Ron Jenkins/AP Images for Goodyear) Custom football helmets recognizing Scottish Rite for Children and Children’s HealthSM hospitals flank the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic trophy at AT&T Stadium. The football helmets – which will be signed by the participating teams’ head coaches and captains and delivered to the hospitals postgame – continue Goodyear and Cotton Bowl’s longstanding support for the healthcare organizations. (Ron Jenkins/AP Images for Goodyear) To continue the Cotton Bowl tradition of honoring Scottish Rite for Children in a COVID-19 environment, Goodyear and the Cotton Bowl introduce a custom football helmet featuring the hospital’s logo. The gesture is one of several that title sponsor Goodyear and Cotton Bowl have planned for the healthcare organization ahead of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 30, 2020. (Ron Jenkins/AP Images for Goodyear) Goodyear and Cotton Bowl have long supported Children’s Health SM hospital, as the healthcare organization has remained committed to positively impacting the lives of children through their patient care. In addition to introducing a custom football helmet that honors the hospital and its staff, Goodyear and Cotton Bowl are conducting a virtual in-game tribute to the healthcare workers and pediatric patients at the 85th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. (Ron Jenkins/AP Images for Goodyear)

"We're incredibly thankful for the tremendous contributions Scottish Rite for Children and Children's Health make within their communities," said Karen Maroli, Goodyear's vice president of marketing. "Now more than ever, we are committed to demonstrating our support of these hospitals and the dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to help so many families."

To continue the Cotton Bowl tradition of visiting the hospitals in a COVID-19 environment, Goodyear is instead doing a virtual in-game tribute that features photos from prior years' hospital visits. Goodyear and the Cotton Bowl have also created two custom football helmets – each featuring the respective hospital's logo – which will be signed by this year's Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic participating teams' head coaches and captains and delivered to the hospitals postgame.

A title sponsor since 2014, the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic hosts marquee matchups as a member of the "New Year's Six," the top bowl games included in the College Football Playoff Semifinal rotation. The 2020 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between the University of Florida and the University of Oklahoma will kick off Dec. 30 at 7:00 p.m. CST, with live broadcast provided by ESPN.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About The Cotton Bowl Classic

The Cotton Bowl Classic was formed in 1937 with the mission of providing the most innovative of all college football bowl games and to be a leader in creating premier college sports experiences for universities, student athletes, sponsors and the community. Since the inaugural game in 1937, the Classic has contributed more than one billion dollars to participating institutions. Each year, football fans attending the Cotton Bowl Classic generate more than $30 million in direct spending for the North Texas community.

About Scottish Rite for Children

Scottish Rite for Children is one of the nation's leading pediatric orthopedic centers. A wide range of orthopedic conditions are treated, including sports injuries and fractures, as well as certain arthritic, neurological and learning disorders, such as dyslexia. Patients receive treatment regardless of the family's ability to pay. For more information about services available at the Dallas or Frisco campus, volunteering or donating, visit scottishriteforchildren.org.

About Children's Health

Children's Health℠ is committed to making life better for children. As one of the largest and most prestigious pediatric health care providers in the country and the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas, Children's Health cares for children through more than 750,000 patient visits annually. The Children's Health system includes its flagship hospital, Children's Medical Center Dallas, as well as Children's Medical Center Plano, Our Children's House inpatient rehabilitation hospital, the Children's Health Care Network, specialty centers, rehabilitation facilities and physician services. Children's Medical Center Dallas continues to be the only North Texas hospital to be ranked in 10 out of 10 pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report. Through its academic affiliation with UT Southwestern Medical Center, Children's Health is a leader in life-changing treatments, innovative technology and ground-breaking research. This affiliation led to establishing the Children's Medical Center Research Institute in 2011, committed to pursuing research in regenerative medicine, cancer biology and metabolism. For more information, follow Children's Health on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or visit Childrens.com.

