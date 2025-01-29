Goodyear Fleet HQ Hits 5 Million Service Events, Keeping Fleets Moving Across North America

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company's (NASDAQ: GT) Fleet HQ program has now helped 5 million vehicles across North America increase uptime.

Goodyear Fleet HQ technician providing emergency roadside assistance for customer's fleet vehicle. Goodyear Fleet HQ technician providing emergency roadside assistance for customer's fleet vehicle.

Fleet HQ is Goodyear's comprehensive service management program supporting some of the largest fleets across the U.S. and Canada. It can manage every aspect of a fleet's service needs– from helping to proactively identify required maintenance and scheduling preventative service, to quickly responding to emergency situations. It also offers real-time, interactive dashboard reporting that provides fleets with a centralized view of their service events.

"Fleet HQ has transformed how we handle tire issues," said Veron Wright, Director, Ryder-Roadside. "Its streamlined processes create efficiencies that free up valuable time and resources, allowing us to focus on other critical areas of our business. Additionally, Fleet HQ's timely and insightful reporting has provided us with the data that we need to continually improve our operations."

To address the evolving needs of the fleet industry, Fleet HQ has worked closely with fleets, dealers and industry leaders to gather insights that fuel continuous innovation. With new enhancements to its mechanical services, automated service coordination process and the integration of Conversational AI, Fleet HQ has grown from an emergency roadside tire breakdown service into a full-service platform.

"Fleet HQ consistently evolves to meet the growing demands of the commercial industry and uncovers new opportunities to reduce costs and downtime." said Joe Burke, vice president, Goodyear North America Commercial. "With Fleet HQ and Goodyear's expansive service network, we are able to service most customers in about two hours and ensure some of the world's largest fleet operations are running smoothly and on time."

Supported by a robust network of more than 2,300 service providers including Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers (CTSC) and independent dealers, Fleet HQ combines industry expertise with advanced technology to deliver an unmatched customer experience.

"Barnwell has and always will be a Fleet HQ servicing dealer as this platform is clearly the best in the industry," said Bill Gorman, co-owner, Barnwell Tires. "It allows our network to provide unmatched service for all of our customers and not only creates an avenue for fleets to reduce downtime, but it also challenges the dealers within the network to provide the best service possible for all Goodyear customers."

Fleets across North America can rely on Fleet HQ to keep their operations running smoothly and uncover new opportunities to reduce costs and downtime. To learn more, visit www.goodyeartrucktires.com/en_US/network/fleet-hq-access.html.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 71,000 people and manufactures its products in 54 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

