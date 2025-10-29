Goodyear Introduces Eagle F1 All Season for High-performance, Spirited Drivers Who Want Year-Round Confidence

Designed for drivers who demand year-round performance without compromise, the Goodyear Eagle F1 All Season expands Goodyear's legacy in the performance segment. This tire brings motorsport-inspired innovation to everyday driving, offering cutting-edge technology for vehicles ranging from luxury sedans and sports coupes to performance-oriented crossovers.

"As one of our most premium performance tires yet, the Goodyear Eagle F1 All Season is a testament to Goodyear's commitment to innovation and versatility," said Jim Reese, director, Category Strategy and Planning for Goodyear. "We're proud to offer a tire that meets the needs of spirited drivers who want precision handling and all-season confidence—without switching tires."

Key Features of the Goodyear Eagle F1 All Season:

Year-Round Reliance

A sporty, cutting-edge tread pattern and added traction features provide reliable grip in dry, wet and even light snow conditions—so drivers can stay confident no matter the forecast.

A sporty, cutting-edge tread pattern and added traction features provide reliable grip in dry, wet and even light snow conditions—so drivers can stay confident no matter the forecast. Dodge the Downpours

Elite wet braking performance helps cut through rain and maintain control through every turn.

Elite wet braking performance helps cut through rain and maintain control through every turn. Performance That Lasts Longer

An innovative compound enhances treadwear and durability, while a built-in wear gauge helps drivers track tire life with confidence. Its performance built for endurance.

An innovative compound enhances treadwear and durability, while a built-in wear gauge helps drivers track tire life with confidence. Its performance built for endurance. Track-Inspired, Road-Ready

With over five decades of racing DNA, the Eagle F1 All Season brings track-level precision to the street—delivering a quiet, comfortable ride without sacrificing the thrill of the drive.

The Goodyear Eagle F1 All Season is now available through Goodyear's retail network and authorized dealers in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.goodyear.com or www.goodyear.ca.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 68,000 people and manufactures its products in 51 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

CONTACT:

EMILY CROPPER

330.796.3823

[email protected]

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company