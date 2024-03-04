GOODYEAR INTRODUCES TWO HARD-WORKING TIRES FOR REGIONAL DELIVERY FLEETS

New Goodyear RangeMax™ RSA® ULT and RangeMax™ RTD™ ULT tires balance traction, range* and mileage for work vehicles

AKRON, Ohio, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today introduced two additions to its portfolio of Goodyear RangeMax tires: the RangeMax™ RSA® ULT and the RangeMax™ RTD™ ULT. Engineered for electric and gas- or diesel-powered regional work vehicles, the latest Goodyear RangeMax tires are a steer-drive combo offering Goodyear's best regional pickup and delivery tires for traction, range* and mileage, regardless of drivetrain.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company today introduced the Goodyear RangeMax™ RSA® ULT, an “Electric Drive Ready” all-position tire that balances traction, range and mileage for regional work vehicles. Available in two tire sizes with 19.5-inch wheel diameters, the Goodyear RangeMax™ RSA® ULT boasts low rolling resistance and is engineered with Intellimax Technology to help stiffen tread for long miles to removal. A new addition to the company’s portfolio of “Electric Drive Ready” tires, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company today introduced the Goodyear RangeMax™ RTD™ ULT, a drive tire that balances traction, range and mileage for regional work vehicles. Available in two tire sizes with 19.5-inch wheel diameters, the Goodyear RangeMax™ RTD™ ULT delivers traction, range efficiency and long miles to removal, and is built with sustainable soybean oil to reduce petroleum use. The Goodyear RangeMax™ RSA® ULT and RangeMax™ RTD™ ULT are the latest tires to join Goodyear’s growing portfolio of “Electric Drive Ready” commercial trucking tires, which also includes the RangeMax™ RSD® EV and the Endurance RSA ULT.

In response to growing demand trends within the regional delivery segment, as well as cost-savings and sustainability goals for fleets, the all-position RangeMax RSA ULT and RangeMax RTD ULT tires help deliver range efficiency through low rolling resistance and long miles to removal.

"As the unique range, durability and versatility needs of regional pickup and delivery fleets evolve, we're constantly listening to our fleet partners to design superior tires for every application," said Rich Cottrell, senior director, Commercial Marketing, Goodyear North America. "Our latest RangeMax tires combine low rolling resistance with enhanced features like premium casings and long-lasting tread compounds to help increase vehicle uptime and protect fleets' investment."

RangeMax RSA ULT: Available in sizes 225/70R19.5 and 245/70R19.5, the RangeMax RSA ULT boasts 10% better rolling resistance compared to the Goodyear Fuel Max RSA ULT**. Additional features include:

Intellimax Technology that helps stiffen tread for long miles to removal.





that helps stiffen tread for long miles to removal. Sawtooth Shoulder Groove Design and Advanced Tread Compounds provide an aggressive pattern for Mud + Snow and Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF)*** traction rating.

RangeMax RTD ULT: Available in sizes 225/70R19.5 and 245/70R19.5, the RangeMax RTD ULT utilizes a soybean oil tread compound and includes the following features:

Designed with Bio-Based Material featuring innovative soybean oil technology that reduces petroleum use.





featuring innovative soybean oil technology that reduces petroleum use. A Firm Grip on the road due to a deep open-shoulder tread design that provides traction while still delivering long miles to removal.





on the road due to a deep open-shoulder tread design that provides traction while still delivering long miles to removal. Meets Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) traction rating delivering enhanced traction and acceleration in various weather conditions.

These and other new commercial tire products from Goodyear are part of Goodyear's Total Mobility solutions of trusted products, premier service network and complete tire management solutions. For more information, visit www.GoodyearTrucktires.com.

*Low rolling resistance is one factor that may help extend EV range. Actual range extension may vary and may be impacted by other conditions including weather, proper maintenance, driver behavior and road conditions.

**The RangeMax RSA ULT tire has a lower rolling resistance than the Fuel Max RSA ULT tire in size 225/70R19.5.

***Meets Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) Traction Requirements.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 71,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

