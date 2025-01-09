Goodyear Names Don Metzelaar Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced that Don Metzelaar has been named senior vice president, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain, reporting to Chief Executive Officer and President Mark Stewart, effective January 13.

Don Metzelaar, Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain

"Manufacturing is at the core of our business, and the transformation of our manufacturing operations is central to our go-forward strategy," said Stewart. "With Don's proven record of developing, enhancing and leading global footprints, I'm confident his leadership will accelerate our manufacturing transformation and leverage our scale for operational efficiency and customer impact. I'm happy to welcome him to Team Goodyear."

Metzelaar brings more than 30 years of experience leading complex, world-class manufacturing operations. He most recently served as Chief Manufacturing Officer and Global Vice President for Johnson Controls International, where he was instrumental in transforming manufacturing processes with a focus on factory flows and systems integration.

Prior to Johnson Controls, he served in operations leadership roles at Whirlpool Corporation, Honeywell International and Motorola.

As senior vice president, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain, Metzelaar will lead Goodyear's Global Operations, which includes global and regional Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Environmental, Health & Safety, Business Continuity, Manufacturing Engineering and Quality, optimizing product planning, enabling product lifecycle management and maintaining our high standards of quality and safety.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 71,000 people and manufactures its products in 54 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

MEDIA CONTACT:

DOUG GRASSIAN

330.796.3855

[email protected]

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company