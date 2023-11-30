GOODYEAR NAMES JOE BURKE VICE PRESIDENT OF NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL BUSINESS

News provided by

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

30 Nov, 2023

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced that Joe Burke has been named vice president of its North America Commercial business. He reports to Steve McClellan, president, Goodyear Americas.

Joe Burke, Vice President, North America Commercial
"Joe is a proven leader and has delivered strong results in both our Global Aviation and North America commercial businesses," said McClellan. "He has a deep knowledge of the commercial tire and service industry, having previously led commercial sales and original equipment account teams and being instrumental in bringing Goodyear's fleet solutions to the market."

Burke succeeds Dave Beasley, who decided to retire after nearly 40 years with Goodyear.

"We are incredibly grateful to Dave for his leadership and contributions to Goodyear over the past four decades and wish him the very best in his next chapter," added McClellan.

Burke joined Goodyear in 2015 and most recently served as the general manager of Goodyear's Global Aviation business. Prior to joining the company, he held positions at OEConnection, Lincare Holdings and Aerotek.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

