Goodyear Recognized by General Motors and Ford for Excellence in Original Equipment

AKRON, Ohio, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has been recognized as a top performing global supplier by both The Ford Motor Company and General Motors for achieving the highest levels of excellence in the industry as an original equipment supplier.

Goodyear was honored as a top performing global supplier with Ford's World Excellence Award on May 21, at the 21st annual Ford World Excellence Awards in Dearborn, Michigan. Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product development and purchasing officer and Linda Cash, Ford vice president, quality and new model programs, presented Goodyear with the award.

Goodyear was recognized for exceeding expectations as a supplier and achieving the highest levels of excellence in quality, cost, performance and delivery.

"Ford's annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success," said Thai-Tang. "Suppliers like Goodyear play an instrumental role in helping us achieve our vision of being the most trusted mobility company."

Goodyear also received the GM Supplier of the Year award for the second consecutive year during the General Motors 27th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held on May 15 in Detroit.

"We hold our suppliers to a high bar," said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "Goodyear went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life."

The General Motors Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

"We appreciate the recognition for excellence that comes with these coveted awards," said Mike Dwyer, Goodyear's chief customer officer, North America. "Goodyear values our relationship with original equipment customers like GM and Ford because they challenge us to take technology and innovation to the next level."

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

