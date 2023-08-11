GOODYEAR RELIGHTS ICONIC SIGN ABOVE ITS FORMER WORLD HEADQUARTERS IN CELEBRATION OF THE COMPANY'S 125TH ANNIVERSARY

In partnership with The Well CDC, the new sign was unveiled at a community celebration on Aug. 10

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a nod to Goodyear's longstanding history in Akron, Ohio, the company has collaborated with The Well CDC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing Akron's Middlebury neighborhood, to revitalize the iconic Goodyear sign that shines over the company's former headquarters, which is now Goodyear Hall.

The historic Goodyear sign has served as both a Goodyear and Akron icon and symbolizes the company’s roots in the Middlebury neighborhood in Akron.
The historic Goodyear sign has served as both a Goodyear and Akron icon and symbolizes the company's roots in the Middlebury neighborhood in Akron. In celebration of the company's 125th anniversary, Goodyear worked with The Well CDC to restore the sign, which has not been operational in nearly a decade.

"This project shines a light on Goodyear's continued commitment to invest in Akron and in the communities where we live and work," said Laura Duda, senior vice president and chief communications officer. "We are thankful to work together with great community partners like The Well CDC to support the neighborhood that Goodyear has called home for the past 125 years."

The revitalized sign was unveiled at The Well CDC's Imagine the Future celebration on Aug. 10. All fundraising proceeds from the event benefit the organization's economic and housing initiatives to support the Middlebury community. 

"The Well CDC invests in people through the built environment. What better way to imagine the future of our community then by partnering with Goodyear to invest in our place and re-light this iconic Akron landmark. We hope this sign can be a symbol in the Middlebury neighborhood, and all over Akron, that we have a place worth investing in and fighting for," said Zac Kohl, Executive Director of The Well CDC.

"The iconic Goodyear sign is synonymous with the City of Akron," said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. "To see it lit up again in celebration of the company's long-standing commitment to this city is a special moment for all who call Akron home. I look forward to many more years of Goodyear's partnership and impact in Akron."

Goodyear will celebrate its 125th anniversary this month on Aug. 29. Visit our Corporate Website to learn more.

