Goodyear Surprises 2019 College Football Hall of Famer London Fletcher with a Blimp Experience to Kick Off "Headed to the Hall" Sweepstakes

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During College Football Hall of Fame inductee London Fletcher's recent return to northeast Ohio, Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) staged a surprise reunion with an influential figure from his past for a trip down memory lane, delivered by another inductee – the Goodyear Blimp. The blimp is the first non-player or coach to be recognized by the College Hall of Fame for its contributions to the sport.

The surprise included a reunion with Fletcher's former coach and mentor, Mike Moran, who joined him on the blimp flyover of key landmarks that shaped his athletic career.

Fans can witness footage of the surprise here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHstKfeMBe4

"As a kid growing up in northeast Ohio, I never imagined that I would be coming back as a College Football Hall of Famer and receiving all this fanfare, let alone experiencing it all on the Goodyear Blimp," said Fletcher. "To see that I've inspired people through my hard work and dedication during my athletic career is a humbling experience."

To mark the blimp's honorary induction to the College Football Hall of Fame, Goodyear is launching the "Headed to the Hall" sweepstakes to give one lucky fan and guest a chance to win a VIP hall of fame experience. The prize includes a private tour of the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, tickets to the 2019 Peach Bowl, access to the College Football Hall of Fame suite at the game, a chance to meet with hall of famers and a ride inside the iconic Goodyear Blimp. Visit www.HeadedToTheHall.com to enter from Sept. 20 through Nov. 7*.

"As an honorary member of the College Football Hall of Fame and the eye in the sky on celebrated gamedays, we are proud to have the Goodyear Blimp join the company of the inspiring athletes, including London, who are being recognized for their contributions to the game," said Todd Macsuga, Goodyear's general manager of Brand Marketing. "To bring fans along on London's and the blimp's exciting journey to the hall of fame, we're launching the Headed to the Hall sweepstakes, giving them a chance to win their own VIP college football experience."

In January 2019, the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced that the Goodyear Blimp will be inducted as an honorary member of the College Football Hall of Fame. The blimp's honorary College Football Hall of Fame induction is a result of its legacy in sports and its role in revolutionizing the way fans experience the game. For more than 60 years, the blimp has covered more than 2,000 sporting events, beginning with the Rose Bowl in 1955. Fletcher and the blimp will join 12 other players and two coaches in the 2019 College Football Hall of Fame class this December.

