The Goodyear Blimp Hosted a Rager with Mascots and a DJ

With the larger-than-life Goodyear Blimp on-site and attendees ranging from legendary mascots, influencers and a headlining DJ, festivalgoers flew on Wingfoot One, enjoyed an exclusive set from DJ Noizu on a stage outfitted with Goodyear tires, browsed signature brand merch, attended an exclusive after-party and soaked in a Blimpworthy atmosphere to celebrate the icon's big day.

From mascot-sized photo ops to festivalgoers breaking it down on the dance floor, every moment of the day was a blend of fun, chaos and charm – just how the high-flying guest of honor intended.

VIP Guest List

The BANGR at the HANGR was full of nostalgic mascots from legendary brands who danced from sunrise to sunset alongside the main character itself: the Goodyear Blimp. Festivalgoers included:

Grumpy Bear, Funshine Bear and Cheer Bear from the Care Bears™

Puppies from Kind Paw Rescue wearing Fi AI-powered GPS wearables

The bunderful Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

An inflatable Flo from Progressive Insurance ®

Cha! Cha! The Tree Frog from Rainforest Cafe

Geoffrey from Toys"R"Us

Coco Man from Vita Coco

In addition to an appearance by a Northeast Ohio favorite, Swensons Drive-In, sports mascots from the state, where Goodyear's Global Headquarters is located, and beyond, joined the fun all day long, such as Chomps from the Cleveland Browns, Flash the Golden Eagle from Kent State University and Zippy from the University of Akron.

Explore the media gallery for a full look at BANGR at the HANGR and stay connected on social media for ongoing recaps and standout moments from the Goodyear Blimp's 101st birthday celebration.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 49 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

CONTACT:

THERESA HOLZ

330.815.6834

[email protected]

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company