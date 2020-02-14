Goodyear Unveils New Brand Campaign that Champions the Power of Forward Movement

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) announced a new brand campaign that underscores its more than 120-year commitment to the discovery, growth and possibility that is fueled by mobility.

Goodyear's campaign highlights the relationship between physical movement and unlocking human potential. To bring this to life, Goodyear will debut a new :30 television advertisement during the FOX broadcast of the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Debuting Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, during the FOX broadcast of the DAYTONA 500, Goodyear’s newest commercial, “Breakout,” highlights the relationship between physical movement and unlocking human potential. This new brand campaign is an extension of Goodyear’s long-standing More Driven campaign, giving people the confidence to discover and get more out of life. As an evolution of Goodyear’s More Driven campaign, “Breakout” debuts Feb. 16, 2020, during the FOX broadcast of the DAYTONA 500. This new commercial underscores Goodyear’s more than 120-year commitment to the discovery, growth and possibility that is fueled by mobility. Goodyear’s new commercial, “Breakout,” portrays the iconic Goodyear Wingfoot coming to life as a symbol for forward motion, giving a graffiti character the power to grow, evolve and transform. Each transformation represents different attributes of Goodyear’s tires and opens doors to new experiences and adventures – from a surfer signifying exceptional wet performance to a rock climber demonstrating all-terrain capabilities.

"Goodyear is more than a tire company, as we enable movement so people can meet challenges, realize opportunities and unleash new possibilities," said Mike Dwyer, Goodyear's chief customer officer, North America Consumer. "This is the logical evolution of our long-standing More Driven campaign, and it communicates Goodyear's constant pursuit of forward motion, so people have the confidence to discover and get more out of life."

The new commercial, "Breakout," portrays the iconic Goodyear Wingfoot coming to life as a symbol for forward motion. In the commercial, a graffiti character is moved by a passing Goodyear tire giving it the power of the "Wingfoot" to grow, evolve and transform. Each transformation represents different attributes of Goodyear's tires and opens doors to new experiences and adventures – from a surfer signifying exceptional wet performance to a rock climber demonstrating all-terrain capabilities to an astronaut representing innovation.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Related Links

http://www.goodyear.com

