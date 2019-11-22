Goodyear, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Team up to Host 9th Annual Toys for Tots Events

--Participants can donate at select Goodyear Auto Service Centers and win blimp ride

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Nov 22, 2019, 12:52 ET

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Blimps and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will conduct their ninth joint maneuver in December benefiting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. Public toy collection events will be hosted at the company's airship bases in Florida and Ohio. A California-based blimp crew will join Toys for Tots volunteer efforts in Los Angeles County in lieu of hosting an event.

The Goodyear Blimp and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots welcome Santa to greet guests donating toys to the program.
The community is invited to bring new, unwrapped toys to donate to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program and see the Goodyear blimp in person.
Additionally, people can bring donations to select Goodyear Auto Service Centers (GAS) and Just Tires stores near the three blimp bases between Dec. 1-Dec. 14 and be entered into a drawing to win a blimp ride. A list of participating GAS and Just Tires locations and collection dates can be found below. 

On Dec. 13, 14 and 15, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Ohio visitors can drive through the Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar and get an up-close and personal view of the blimp and drop off their donation to a U.S. Marine representing Toys for Tots. All events are free and open to the public. New toys in the original packaging or cash donations are encouraged to support the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, but not required.

"All of us at Goodyear are pleased to provide this annual opportunity for visitors to get unique access to the Goodyear Blimp," said Laura Duda, senior vice president, Global Communications. "Leveraging both our world-famous airships and our retail stores to help the U.S. Marines provide joy to children in need is a perfect fit with our dedication to the community and the spirit of the holiday season." 

Since 2010, Goodyear and Toys for Tots have collectively delivered more than 130,000 toys and nearly $350,000.

"We are very pleased to welcome Goodyear as a National Corporate Sponsor of the 2019 Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 71 years through our Toys for Tots Program. With their generous support, we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten."

Goodyear first nicknamed one of its blimps the "Santa Claus Express" in 1927 to spread holiday cheer across the skies of America. The company has a long history of community involvement and volunteerism within its corporate social responsibility platform, Goodyear Better Future.

Founded in 1948, it is the mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December and distribute these toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.

The Goodyear airship base is located at 841 Wingfoot Lake Rd., Mogadore, Ohio 44260.

The California base will not host a public event but will instead be volunteering with the Los Angeles County U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots – Pico Rivera campaign to collect and sort toys prior to the distribution within the community. 

All details are available online at www.goodyearblimp.com, by visiting the Goodyear Blimp Facebook page or by calling (800) 344-9859.

Goodyear Auto Service Centers and Just Tires locations participating in the toy collection are:

Store

Street Address

City

ST

Postal Code

Store Phone

Goodyear Auto Service Center

6850 Frank Ave NW

North Canton

OH

44720-7010

(330) 966-1274

Goodyear Auto Service Center

3265 W Market St #600

Fairlawn

OH

44333-3345

(330) 867-2300

Goodyear Auto Service Center

90 Graham Rd

Cuyahoga Falls

OH

44223-1205

(330) 923-0656

Goodyear Auto Service Center

4455 Kent Rd

Stow

OH

44224-4332

(330) 678-0600

Goodyear Auto Service Center

1800 Buchholzer Blvd

Akron

OH

44310-1807

(330) 633-7000

Goodyear Auto Service Center

3453 S Arlington Rd

Akron

OH

44312-5219

(330) 896-8633

Goodyear Auto Service Center

145 Great Oaks Trl

Wadsworth

OH

44281-8712

(330) 335-2533

Goodyear Auto Service Center

11 N Andrews Ave

Fort Lauderdale

FL

33301-1013

(954) 463-0411

Goodyear Auto Service Center

2825 Hollywood Blvd

Hollywood

FL

33020-4226

(954) 923-6521

Goodyear Auto Service Center

8301 Pines Blvd

Pembroke Pines

FL

33024-6607

(954) 435-1383

Just Tires

744 E Dominguez St

Carson

CA

90746

(310) 538-5407

Just Tires

420 Foothill        

La Canada

CA

91011

(818) 790-8200

Just Tires

600 W. Valley Blvd 

Alhambra        

CA

91801

(626) 289-5041

Just Tires

3765 Foothill Blvd  

La Crescenta     

CA

91214

(818) 248-4716

Just Tires

4708 Lankershim Blvd

N Hollywood     

CA

91602

(818) 766-4371

Just Tires

3136 Sepulveda Blvd

Torrance

CA

90505

(310) 326-3431

Just Tires

800 N Highland Ave

Hollywood

CA

90038

(323) 469-3529

Just Tires

707 Truman St  

San Fernando     

CA

91340

(818) 361-7129

Just Tires

18101 Saticoy St

Reseda 

CA

91335

(818) 342-3121

Just Tires

2480 East Foothill Blvd

Pasadena

CA

91107

(626) 568-9124

Just Tires

8425 Beverly Blvd  

LOS ANGELES      

CA

90048

(323) 651-3757

Just Tires

8100 Van Nuys Blvd 

Panorama City         

CA

91402

(818) 786-1520

Just Tires

5547 S Sepulveda Blvd

Culver City

CA

90230

(310) 391-6281

Just Tires

1925 S Atlantic   

Monterey Park

CA

91754

(323) 264-2180

Just Tires

14210 Ventura Blvd  

Sherman Oaks

CA

91423

(818) 990-6900

Just Tires

423 South Central

Glendale

CA

91204

(818) 241-2108

Just Tires

801 Lincoln Blvd

Venice

CA

90291

(310) 399-9111

Just Tires

9210 S Sepulveda Blvd

LOS ANGELES      

CA

90045

(310) 215-3372

Just Tires

10146 Artesia Blvd

Bellflower

CA

90706

(562) 925-7447

Just Tires

6162 S Atlantic Blvd

Maywood

CA

90270

(323) 560-0727

About Goodyear 
Since 1917, Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) has built more than 300 lighter-than-air vehicles for public relations and defense applications, many built at the Suffield, Ohio Wingfoot Lake facility.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

