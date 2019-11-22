Goodyear, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Team up to Host 9th Annual Toys for Tots Events

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Blimps and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will conduct their ninth joint maneuver in December benefiting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. Public toy collection events will be hosted at the company's airship bases in Florida and Ohio. A California-based blimp crew will join Toys for Tots volunteer efforts in Los Angeles County in lieu of hosting an event.

The Goodyear Blimp and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots welcome Santa to greet guests donating toys to the program. The community is invited to bring new, unwrapped toys to donate to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program and see the Goodyear blimp in person.

Additionally, people can bring donations to select Goodyear Auto Service Centers (GAS) and Just Tires stores near the three blimp bases between Dec. 1-Dec. 14 and be entered into a drawing to win a blimp ride. A list of participating GAS and Just Tires locations and collection dates can be found below.

On Dec. 13, 14 and 15, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Ohio visitors can drive through the Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar and get an up-close and personal view of the blimp and drop off their donation to a U.S. Marine representing Toys for Tots. All events are free and open to the public. New toys in the original packaging or cash donations are encouraged to support the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, but not required.

"All of us at Goodyear are pleased to provide this annual opportunity for visitors to get unique access to the Goodyear Blimp," said Laura Duda, senior vice president, Global Communications. "Leveraging both our world-famous airships and our retail stores to help the U.S. Marines provide joy to children in need is a perfect fit with our dedication to the community and the spirit of the holiday season."

Since 2010, Goodyear and Toys for Tots have collectively delivered more than 130,000 toys and nearly $350,000.

"We are very pleased to welcome Goodyear as a National Corporate Sponsor of the 2019 Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 71 years through our Toys for Tots Program. With their generous support, we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten."

Goodyear first nicknamed one of its blimps the "Santa Claus Express" in 1927 to spread holiday cheer across the skies of America. The company has a long history of community involvement and volunteerism within its corporate social responsibility platform, Goodyear Better Future.

Founded in 1948, it is the mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December and distribute these toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.

The Goodyear airship base is located at 841 Wingfoot Lake Rd., Mogadore, Ohio 44260.

The California base will not host a public event but will instead be volunteering with the Los Angeles County U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots – Pico Rivera campaign to collect and sort toys prior to the distribution within the community.

All details are available online at www.goodyearblimp.com, by visiting the Goodyear Blimp Facebook page or by calling (800) 344-9859.

Goodyear Auto Service Centers and Just Tires locations participating in the toy collection are:

Store Street Address City ST Postal Code Store Phone Goodyear Auto Service Center 6850 Frank Ave NW North Canton OH 44720-7010 (330) 966-1274 Goodyear Auto Service Center 3265 W Market St #600 Fairlawn OH 44333-3345 (330) 867-2300 Goodyear Auto Service Center 90 Graham Rd Cuyahoga Falls OH 44223-1205 (330) 923-0656 Goodyear Auto Service Center 4455 Kent Rd Stow OH 44224-4332 (330) 678-0600 Goodyear Auto Service Center 1800 Buchholzer Blvd Akron OH 44310-1807 (330) 633-7000 Goodyear Auto Service Center 3453 S Arlington Rd Akron OH 44312-5219 (330) 896-8633 Goodyear Auto Service Center 145 Great Oaks Trl Wadsworth OH 44281-8712 (330) 335-2533 Goodyear Auto Service Center 11 N Andrews Ave Fort Lauderdale FL 33301-1013 (954) 463-0411 Goodyear Auto Service Center 2825 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood FL 33020-4226 (954) 923-6521 Goodyear Auto Service Center 8301 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines FL 33024-6607 (954) 435-1383 Just Tires 744 E Dominguez St Carson CA 90746 (310) 538-5407 Just Tires 420 Foothill La Canada CA 91011 (818) 790-8200 Just Tires 600 W. Valley Blvd Alhambra CA 91801 (626) 289-5041 Just Tires 3765 Foothill Blvd La Crescenta CA 91214 (818) 248-4716 Just Tires 4708 Lankershim Blvd N Hollywood CA 91602 (818) 766-4371 Just Tires 3136 Sepulveda Blvd Torrance CA 90505 (310) 326-3431 Just Tires 800 N Highland Ave Hollywood CA 90038 (323) 469-3529 Just Tires 707 Truman St San Fernando CA 91340 (818) 361-7129 Just Tires 18101 Saticoy St Reseda CA 91335 (818) 342-3121 Just Tires 2480 East Foothill Blvd Pasadena CA 91107 (626) 568-9124 Just Tires 8425 Beverly Blvd LOS ANGELES CA 90048 (323) 651-3757 Just Tires 8100 Van Nuys Blvd Panorama City CA 91402 (818) 786-1520 Just Tires 5547 S Sepulveda Blvd Culver City CA 90230 (310) 391-6281 Just Tires 1925 S Atlantic Monterey Park CA 91754 (323) 264-2180 Just Tires 14210 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks CA 91423 (818) 990-6900 Just Tires 423 South Central Glendale CA 91204 (818) 241-2108 Just Tires 801 Lincoln Blvd Venice CA 90291 (310) 399-9111 Just Tires 9210 S Sepulveda Blvd LOS ANGELES CA 90045 (310) 215-3372 Just Tires 10146 Artesia Blvd Bellflower CA 90706 (562) 925-7447 Just Tires 6162 S Atlantic Blvd Maywood CA 90270 (323) 560-0727

About Goodyear

Since 1917, Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) has built more than 300 lighter-than-air vehicles for public relations and defense applications, many built at the Suffield, Ohio Wingfoot Lake facility.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Related Links

http://www.goodyear.com

