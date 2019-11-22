Goodyear, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Team up to Host 9th Annual Toys for Tots Events
Nov 22, 2019, 13:02 ET
AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Blimps and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will conduct their ninth joint maneuver in December benefiting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. Public toy collection events will be hosted at the company's airship bases in Florida and Ohio. A California-based blimp crew will join Toys for Tots volunteer efforts in Los Angeles County in lieu of hosting an event.
Additionally, people can bring donations to select Just Tires stores near the three blimp bases between Dec. 1-Dec. 12 and be entered into a drawing to win a blimp ride. A list of participating GAS and Just Tires locations and collection dates can be found below. New toys in the original packaging or cash donations are encouraged to support the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, but not required.
"All of us at Goodyear are pleased to provide this annual opportunity for visitors to get unique access to the Goodyear Blimp," said Laura Duda, senior vice president, Global Communications. "Leveraging both our world-famous airships and our retail stores to help the U.S. Marines provide joy to children in need is a perfect fit with our dedication to the community and the spirit of the holiday season."
Since 2010, Goodyear and Toys for Tots have collectively delivered more than 130,000 toys and nearly $350,000.
"We are very pleased to welcome Goodyear as a National Corporate Sponsor of the 2019 Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 71 years through our Toys for Tots Program. With their generous support we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten."
Goodyear first nicknamed one of its blimps the "Santa Claus Express" in 1927 to spread holiday cheer across the skies of America. The company has a long history of community involvement and volunteerism within its corporate social responsibility platform, Goodyear Better Future.
Founded in 1948, it is the mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December and distribute these toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.
The California base will not host a public event but will instead be volunteering with the Los Angeles County U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots – Pico Rivera campaign to collect and sort toys prior to the distribution within the community.
All details are available online at www.goodyearblimp.com, by visiting the Goodyear Blimp Facebook page or by calling (800) 344-9859.
Goodyear Auto Service Centers and Just Tires participating in the toy collection are:
|
Store
|
Street Address
|
City
|
ST
|
Postal Code
|
Store Phone
|
Goodyear Auto Service Center
|
6850 Frank Ave NW
|
North Canton
|
OH
|
44720-7010
|
(330) 966-1274
|
Goodyear Auto Service Center
|
3265 W Market St #600
|
Fairlawn
|
OH
|
44333-3345
|
(330) 867-2300
|
Goodyear Auto Service Center
|
90 Graham Rd
|
Cuyahoga Falls
|
OH
|
44223-1205
|
(330) 923-0656
|
Goodyear Auto Service Center
|
4455 Kent Rd
|
Stow
|
OH
|
44224-4332
|
(330) 678-0600
|
Goodyear Auto Service Center
|
1800 Buchholzer Blvd
|
Akron
|
OH
|
44310-1807
|
(330) 633-7000
|
Goodyear Auto Service Center
|
3453 S Arlington Rd
|
Akron
|
OH
|
44312-5219
|
(330) 896-8633
|
Goodyear Auto Service Center
|
145 Great Oaks Trl
|
Wadsworth
|
OH
|
44281-8712
|
(330) 335-2533
|
Goodyear Auto Service Center
|
11 N Andrews Ave
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
FL
|
33301-1013
|
(954) 463-0411
|
Goodyear Auto Service Center
|
2825 Hollywood Blvd
|
Hollywood
|
FL
|
33020-4226
|
(954) 923-6521
|
Goodyear Auto Service Center
|
8301 Pines Blvd
|
Pembroke Pines
|
FL
|
33024-6607
|
(954) 435-1383
|
Just Tires
|
744 E Dominguez St
|
Carson
|
CA
|
90746
|
(310) 538-5407
|
Just Tires
|
420 Foothill
|
La Canada
|
CA
|
91011
|
(818) 790-8200
|
Just Tires
|
600 W. Valley Blvd
|
Alhambra
|
CA
|
91801
|
(626) 289-5041
|
Just Tires
|
3765 Foothill Blvd
|
La Crescenta
|
CA
|
91214
|
(818) 248-4716
|
Just Tires
|
4708 Lankershim Blvd
|
N Hollywood
|
CA
|
91602
|
(818) 766-4371
|
Just Tires
|
3136 Sepulveda Blvd
|
Torrance
|
CA
|
90505
|
(310) 326-3431
|
Just Tires
|
800 N Highland Ave
|
Hollywood
|
CA
|
90038
|
(323) 469-3529
|
Just Tires
|
707 Truman St
|
San Fernando
|
CA
|
91340
|
(818) 361-7129
|
Just Tires
|
18101 Saticoy St
|
Reseda
|
CA
|
91335
|
(818) 342-3121
|
Just Tires
|
2480 East Foothill Blvd
|
Pasadena
|
CA
|
91107
|
(626) 568-9124
|
Just Tires
|
8425 Beverly Blvd
|
LOS ANGELES
|
CA
|
90048
|
(323) 651-3757
|
Just Tires
|
8100 Van Nuys Blvd
|
Panorama City
|
CA
|
91402
|
(818) 786-1520
|
Just Tires
|
5547 S Sepulveda Blvd
|
Culver City
|
CA
|
90230
|
(310) 391-6281
|
Just Tires
|
1925 S Atlantic
|
Monterey Park
|
CA
|
91754
|
(323) 264-2180
|
Just Tires
|
14210 Ventura Blvd
|
Sherman Oaks
|
CA
|
91423
|
(818) 990-6900
|
Just Tires
|
423 South Central
|
Glendale
|
CA
|
91204
|
(818) 241-2108
|
Just Tires
|
801 Lincoln Blvd
|
Venice
|
CA
|
90291
|
(310) 399-9111
|
Just Tires
|
9210 S Sepulveda Blvd
|
LOS ANGELES
|
CA
|
90045
|
(310) 215-3372
|
Just Tires
|
10146 Artesia Blvd
|
Bellflower
|
CA
|
90706
|
(562) 925-7447
|
Just Tires
|
6162 S Atlantic Blvd
|
Maywood
|
CA
|
90270
|
(323) 560-0727
About Goodyear
Since 1917, Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) has built more than 300 lighter-than-air vehicles for public relations and defense applications, many built at the Suffield, Ohio Wingfoot Lake facility.
Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.
SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
