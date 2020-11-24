Goodyear, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve To Host 10th Annual Toys For Tots Events

Toy drive supported by events in both Ohio and Florida

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Nov 24, 2020, 10:01 ET

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve are partnering for the tenth consecutive year in support of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation at the company's airship bases in Florida and Ohio. The Goodyear Blimp events will provide the public with an opportunity to donate to Toys for Tots while enjoying an up close and personal view of the blimp inside the hangar.

Beginning Dec. 1 and continuing through Dec. 11, toy donations will be accepted at select Goodyear Auto Service Center locations in Florida and Ohio. Additionally, Dec. 3 through Dec. 13, Goodyear Toys for Tots drop-off locations are expanding to Roll by Goodyear locations in D.C. Metro and Greater Philadelphia, offering donors $10 back on a tire alignment when a toy is donated in-store.* Additional details on store locations is available below and on www.goodyearblimp.com.  

Donors are required to follow Goodyear's COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask while on property, social distancing guidelines and having toys in the trunk of your vehicle. Goodyear will be hosting drive-thru donation events at the Ohio and Florida bases. On Dec. 11, 12 and 13, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ohio visitors can drive through the Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar to drop off their donation to a U.S. Marine representing Toys for Tots. The Florida drive-thru event will take place on Dec. 12 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. These events are free and open to the public, with all attendees required to follow locally mandated guidelines and precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Toys can also be shipped to Goodyear's hangars through Dec. 8 for contactless donation. Toys being donated must be new and in the original packaging to be accepted.

"So much has changed this year in our communities and it's critical that we continue to find ways to support them through safe and unique experiences like this," said Laura Duda, Goodyear's senior vice president and Chief Communications Officer.  "Through our Toys for Tots support over the past decade, we have expanded on our strong relationship with the U.S. Marine Corps, and we are pleased to continue delivering much-needed donations of toys to the children who need them most, especially right now."

2020 marks the tenth year of the collaboration between Goodyear and the Marines for events at its airship bases in Ohio and Florida, which have collectively delivered almost 150,000 toys and nearly $500,000 to benefit Toys for Tots to date.

"We are very pleased to welcome Goodyear back for their 10th year as a National Corporate Sponsor of the Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 72 years through our Toys for Tots Program." Silvester concluded, "With their generous support we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten."

Goodyear first nicknamed one of its blimps the "Santa Claus Express" in 1927 to spread holiday cheer across the skies of America. The company has a long history of community involvement and volunteerism within its corporate social responsibility program, Goodyear Better Future. Goodyear Better Future initiatives and Goodyear Airship Operations support collaborative programs, such as the Toys for Tots Foundation and community organizations to drive positive outcomes for the community.

Founded in 1948, it is the mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December and distribute these toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.

The Ohio Goodyear airship base is located at 841 Wingfoot Lake Rd., Mogadore, Ohio 44260.

The Florida Goodyear airship base is located at 1500 NE 5th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33060.

Donation details are available online at www.goodyearblimp.com, by visiting the Goodyear Blimp Facebook page or by calling (800) 344-9859.

Goodyear Auto Service Centers and Roll by Goodyear locations participating in the toy collection are:

Store

Street Address

City

ST

Postal Code

Store Phone

Goodyear Auto Service Center

6850 Frank Ave. NW

North Canton

OH

44720-7010

(330) 966-1274

Goodyear Auto Service Center

3265 W Market St. #600

Fairlawn

OH

44333-3345

(330) 867-2300

Goodyear Auto Service Center

4455 Kent Road

Stow

OH

44224-4332

(330) 678-0600

Goodyear Auto Service Center

1800 Buchholzer Blvd.

Akron

OH

44310-1807

(330) 633-7000

Goodyear Auto Service Center

3453 S Arlington Road

Akron

OH

44312-5219

(330) 896-8633

Goodyear Auto Service Center

90 Graham Road

Cuyahoga Falls

OH

44223-1205

(330) 923-0656

Goodyear Auto Service Center

145 Great Oaks Trail

Wadsworth

OH

44281-8712

(330) 335-2533

Goodyear Auto Service Center

16180 Pearl Road

Strongsville

OH

44136

(440) 238-5001

Goodyear Auto Service Center

11 N Andrews Ave.

Fort Lauderdale

FL

33301-1013

(954) 463-0411

Goodyear Auto Service Center

2825 Hollywood Blvd.

Hollywood

FL

33020-4226

(954) 923-6521

Goodyear Auto Service Center

8301 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines

FL

33024-6607

(954) 435-1383

Roll by Goodyear

3316 Wisconsin Ave. NW 

Washington

DC

20016

(202) 870-1373

Roll by Goodyear

5708 Connecticut Ave. NW

Washington 

DC

20854

(240) 907-6463

Roll by Goodyear

321 Ellington Blvd.

Gaithersburg

MD

20878

(240) 907-6460

Roll by Goodyear

12525 Park Potomac Ave. 

Potomac

MD

20854

(240) 470-0646

Roll by Goodyear

12103 Rockville Pike

Rockville

MD

20852

(301) 881-1916

Roll by Goodyear

815 Ellsworth Drive

Silver Spring

MD

20910

(240) 907-6468

Roll by Goodyear

4919 Elm St.

Bethesda

MD

20814

(240) 907-6462

Roll by Goodyear

19877 Century Blvd.

Germantown

MD

20874

(240) 907-6461

Roll by Goodyear

7101 Democracy Blvd., Suite 9236

Bethesda

MD

20817

(240) 907-6465

Roll by Goodyear

3951 Welsh Road

Willow Grove

PA

19090

(215) 514-7832

Roll by Goodyear

1500 Market St., Suite 460

Philadelphia

PA

19102

(215) 514-7864

Roll by Goodyear

1527-B N. Main St.

Warrington

PA

18976

(215) 514-7244

Roll by Goodyear

1107a N. Bethlehem Pike

Spring House

PA

19477

(215) 514-7581

Roll by Goodyear

160 North Gulph Road

King of Prussia

PA

19406

(215) 510-0493

Roll by Goodyear

2991 Swede Road

Norristown

PA

19401-1335

(610) 279-6900

Roll by Goodyear

500 W. Germantown Pike, Suite 1720

Plymouth Meeting

PA

19462

(215) 510-0205

*Roll by Goodyear $10 Back Offer Details:

Redeem at Roll by Goodyear locations or by phone; void where prohibited by law. Offer applies to most vehicles. Limit one offer per customer per vehicle. No other service discounts apply. Requires toy donation at Roll by Goodyear participating showrooms 12/3/20 –12/13/20 and purchase of an alignment service 12/3/20 – 12/31/20. Guests to receive $10 Visa prepaid gift card at time of service. Additional terms, conditions and fees may apply. See prepaid card for details. Visit showroom or call 800-344-4502 for complete details.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

