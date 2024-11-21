Goodyear, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to Host Annual Toys for Tots Events

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 14th consecutive year, Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) will host toy drives, in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, at its Blimp bases in Ohio, Florida and California. These events offer a unique opportunity for the public to contribute to the Marines Toys for Tots Foundation while enjoying an up-close view of the iconic Goodyear Blimp.

Toys for Tots at the California base Toys for Tots at the Florida base Toys for Tots at the Ohio base

From Dec. 6 to 8, Ohio residents can drive through the Wingfoot Lake Blimp hangar from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look before dropping off their donation to a U.S. Marine representing Toys for Tots.

In Florida, the event will be held on Dec. 7, with open house tours of the hangar from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Individuals interested in taking a tour can register online here. The California event will take place on Dec. 6, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Interested attendees can secure their tour spot here.

"Team Goodyear is so proud of our 14-year collaboration with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and the Toys for Tots Program. Toys for Tots has such a positive impact on the lives of children during the holiday season, and it's also a way for us to share the magic of the Goodyear Blimp with our local communities," said Laura Duda, Goodyear's senior vice president and Chief Communications Officer.

Over the past 14 years, toy drives at the Blimp bases have delivered over 252,000 toys and raised $664,000 to benefit the Marine Toys for Tots Program.

"As we celebrate our 77th year of assisting children in need, we are thrilled to welcome Goodyear back for their 14th year as a National Corporate Sponsor of the Marine Toys for Tots Program," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

"Their commitment to community service resonates deeply with the values that the Marine Corps has upheld for over seven decades through our Toys for Tots Program. With their ongoing generous support, we will be able to fulfill the Christmas dreams of countless disadvantaged children who might otherwise be forgotten," Silvester concluded.

Founded in 1947, it is the mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to disadvantaged children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.

The Goodyear Blimp base locations will also accept mailed toy or monetary donations for Toys for Tots.

California Goodyear Airship Base

19200 S Main St, Carson, CA 90248

Florida Goodyear Airship Base

1500 NE 5th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Ohio Goodyear Airship Base

841 Wingfoot Lake Rd., Mogadore, OH 44260

Donation details are available online at www.goodyearblimp.com or by visiting the Goodyear Blimp Facebook page.

