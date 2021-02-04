Goodyear Ventures Invests In Autonomous Trucking Company TuSimple

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear Ventures has added TuSimple, a global autonomous trucking technology company, to its growing investment portfolio.

TuSimple operates self-driving trucks out of their facilities in Arizona, Texas, China, Japan and Europe using an ecosystem made up of digital maps, strategic terminals and an autonomous fleet operations system. Driven by a mission to increase safety, decrease transportation costs and reduce carbon emissions, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready Level 4 autonomous driving solution to transform the logistics industry.

Last year, Goodyear announced a strategic partnership to provide tires and tire management solutions to TuSimple's Autonomous Freight Network (AFN), the world's first autonomous network. As an AFN partner, Goodyear will conduct wear studies to better predict maintenance, understand tire longevity and reduce the carbon impact of fleets.

"We are excited to build upon Goodyear's relationship with TuSimple through this investment," said Abhijit Ganguly, senior manager, Goodyear Ventures. "TuSimple's autonomous technology, combined with its vision of autonomous freight as a service, has the potential to create a lot of value in the commercial freight industry."

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego, California with operations in Arizona, Texas, China, Japan, and Europe. TuSimple aims to transform the $4.0 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's proprietary leading AV technology which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously while using 10% less fuel than trucks on the road today.

