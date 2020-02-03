Goodyear's New Assurance ComfortDrive Serves Up All the Ingredients of a Smooth Ride

AKRON, Ohio, Feb.3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) introduced the Goodyear Assurance ComfortDrive. With its unique combination of innovative tread design and sidewall features, this all-season tire offers Goodyear's most comfortable ride to date.

"We know that drivers value a premium ride," said Mike Dwyer, Goodyear's chief customer officer, North America Consumer. "Not only does the Assurance ComfortDrive deliver on that; it also provides outstanding handling and wet performance to give consumers confidence when they drive."

Consumers can drive comfortably and confidently with all the benefits that the Assurance ComfortDrive has to offer:

ComfortFlex Technology, designed for smoother transitions and impact absorption, while delivering ultra-refined handling;

Optimized AquaChannel grooves that are symmetrically balanced to help maximize water evacuation and reduce hydroplaning for superior wet road performance;

Innovative noise-reducing tread pattern helps eliminate sounds from the road;

Evolving Traction Grooves and TredLock Technology, combined with soybean oil compound, which help maintain traction while providing lasting control and responsiveness;

Sustainable compounds; in addition to soybean oil, some Assurance ComfortDrive tires also feature rice husk ash silica. This environmentally friendly material helps to reduce waste going to landfills and is an integral part of a specialized tread compound that delivers confidence in wet and cold conditions without compromising fuel economy or tread life; and

Built-in wear gauges allowing consumers to conveniently and easily check their tread depth.

Beginning September 2020, drivers can experience the smooth, peaceful ride for themselves. The Assurance ComfortDrive will be available in 44 sizes, ranging from 16- to 20-inch rim diameters and is an ideal fit for passenger cars, minivans, CUVs and SUVs. Popular vehicles the tire will fit include Audi Q5, Buick Encore, Chevrolet Traverse, Ford Explorer, GMC Acadia, Honda Accord, CR-V and Pilot, Kia Sorento, Lexus IS and RX, Nissan Maxima, Subaru Forester and Toyota Rav4 and Sienna.

