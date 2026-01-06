Google and XREAL Extend Strategic Partnership

XREAL Named Lead Hardware Partner for Android XR

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Google and XREAL today announced a multi-year extension of their strategic partnership, with XREAL as a lead hardware partner for the Android XR ecosystem.

Building on the foundation of Project Aura, coming in 2026, this deepened collaboration aligns XREAL's long-term hardware roadmap with the Android XR platform. The companies will collaborate on bringing Android XR to optical-see-through devices, like wired XR glasses, and work to expand support for Android XR development.

Project Aura

Further updates on the 2026 consumer launch of Project Aura will be shared later this year.

About Google

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

About XREAL

XREAL is the global leader in the design and manufacture of consumer AR glasses. XREAL has pioneered several core innovations that are transforming the AR industry, including its proprietary optical technologies and uniquely consumer-focused products. XREAL was the first to popularize the concept of connecting AR glasses with existing computing devices, bridging the gap between digital and physical reality.

SOURCE XREAL