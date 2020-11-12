Google Assistant Portfolio Companies Satisfi Labs and StatMuse Partner to Provide NFL Fans Instant Answers around Stats and Player Info

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs , the conversational AI platform for destinations and experiences, announced today a partnership with StatMuse , the leader in Search for sports stats and information. The two Google Assistant portfolio companies partnered to provide NFL teams instant access to comprehensive statistics and player information, from real-time all the way back to the inaugural season (1920). NFL teams such as the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are enhancing the fan experience with conversational access to stats, scores, odds, recaps & more.

With more than half of the NFL stadiums playing games this season without spectators, fans are looking for new ways to connect with their favorite teams and players from home. The integration of StatMuse's Sports Search API into Satisfi Labs' Interactive Answer Engines platform will allow fans to receive instant answers to their most pressing sports questions via webchat, app, messaging channels and voice.

Fans can now ask directly in a conversation with their team's virtual assistant for a player's career stats against a specific team, how their team is performing, post-game recaps for players and teams, head-to-head match-up questions, historical player and franchise information, and more.

"We're thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Satisfi Labs and integrate our industry-leading Sports Search API in Satisfi's platform. Whether it's to follow the home team, dominate their fantasy league, or beat the book, we're excited to deliver personalized, on-demand stats and info for passionate NFL fans," said Eli Dawson, Co-founder and CEO of StatMuse.

"Our integration with StatMuse brings fans closer to the game, even when they aren't in the stadium," said Don White, CEO and Co-founder of Satisfi Labs. "Our Interactive Answer Engines are expanding in capabilities for each team, and will continue to be a valuable resource for fans, whether they are in-stadium or at home watching the game."

The integration of StatMuse Sports Search into the Satisfi Labs' platform is available for select NFL teams during the 2020 season. Expansion of the Search stats and info databases will be available for NBA and NHL by the end of 2020, and EPL by early 2021.

About Satisfi Labs

Satisfi Labs, a Conversational AI platform, creates custom and conversational answer engines which we call Interactive Answer Engines. Our technology powers unique search experiences using knowledge management and conversational AI. Engines enable customers to access, discover, and purchase directly through a chat or voice assistant. More information can be found at www.satisfilabs.com .

About StatMuse

StatMuse, a creative technology company, is the leader in Search for sports stats and information.

Our Sports Search coverage includes instant answers to trillions of sports questions, including stats, scores, odds, fantasy, bios, recaps and more — from live games all the way back to the inaugural seasons — for the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB and PGA.

StatMuse is backed by Disney, Google, Techstars,, Bee Partners, Russell Okung and the NFL Players Association, amongst others. Search for sports information at www.statmuse.com . [Learn more about StatMuse's Sports Search API at [www.statmuse.com/api].]

