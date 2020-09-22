Google Cloud and Anaplan Innovate to Transform Enterprise Planning

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) today announced a strategic partnership to offer Anaplan's platform for enterprise planning and business performance on Google Cloud. As Anaplan's first public cloud offering, the partnership brings customers added intelligence, choice, and scalability to solve complex business problems and link business strategy to operational drivers and financial outcomes. An Anaplan customer since 2016, Google has deployed the Anaplan platform on Google Cloud with multiple use cases across sales, supply chain and finance.

Transforming enterprise planning in the cloud

With Anaplan on Google Cloud, global enterprises can leverage the leading performance of Anaplan's in-memory, Hyperblock® calculation engine running on Google Cloud's global, high-performance, scalable and secure infrastructure. In addition, the partnership will enable Anaplan to expand its global reach so customers can benefit from using Anaplan at closer proximity to their operations with greater choice and control to comply with local and industry-specific data residency and compliance requirements.

To help businesses improve decision-making and planning, Google Cloud and Anaplan, together with services partners, will offer an extended platform for data storage and analytics, leveraging BigQuery and Google Cloud's AI/ML capabilities. These integrations will enable organizations to blend first-party Anaplan data with third-party data sources for dynamic, real-time modeling of large amounts of critical data to deliver new business insights.

"We are committed to helping businesses modernize and accelerate their most critical operations with Google Cloud," said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. "Through our partnership with Anaplan, we are bringing highly performant infrastructure and intelligent innovation to enterprise planning, ultimately helping organizations make better business decisions."

"The way our customers fundamentally execute business has changed," said Frank Calderoni, Chairman and CEO, Anaplan. "Anaplan is committed to helping business leaders take the right actions right now, while systematically building for future readiness. That's why we chose to extend Anaplan to run on Google Cloud. We are proud to have Google as a long-time customer and now Google Cloud as a partner, and we are excited to go to market together to accelerate our customers' digital transformation journey to the cloud and deliver innovative solutions that turn change into advantage."

Innovating with consulting and systems integrator partners

Global consulting systems integrator partners, including Deloitte, Slalom, Wipro, and others, manage many of the world's largest, enterprise-scale deployments of Anaplan. This consortium of partners will support customers on their migrations to Anaplan running on Google Cloud and will develop robust solutions leveraging Anaplan, BigQuery, and Google Cloud's AI and ML capabilities.

"We have seen first-hand the tangible client value that Anaplan and Google Cloud delivers by marrying real-time analytics to enterprise planning and operations execution," said Tom Galizia, Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and Deloitte Chief Commercial Officer for Alphabet. "With Anaplan on Google Cloud, we see tremendous opportunity to bring to market customized industry and functional solutions that deliver the intelligence and agility customers need for nimbler decision making."

Google deploys Anaplan for end-to-end Connected Planning at enterprise scale

Google uses the Anaplan platform to orchestrate business performance at scale across multiple business units, line of business teams and geographies. A customer since 2016, Google has deployed Anaplan in multiple complex business scenarios, with use cases across financial planning and analysis, supply planning and sales and operations planning, call center forecasting, and sales finance and operations planning.

Under this strategic partnership, Anaplan has migrated the entirety of Google's Anaplan use cases to run on Google Cloud. Anaplan's work with Google has also demonstrated many of the benefits that enterprises can expect from Anaplan on Google Cloud, including expanded global access, faster time to value, and additional real-time insights into data from Anaplan and third-party sources.

Anaplan on Google Cloud will be available in summer of 2021. To learn more about Anaplan on Google Cloud, click here .

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities, and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is a cloud-native enterprise SaaS company helping global enterprises orchestrate business performance. Leaders across industries rely on our platform—powered by our proprietary Hyperblock® technology—to connect teams, systems, and insights from across their organizations to continuously adapt to change, transform how they operate, and reinvent value creation. Based in San Francisco, Anaplan has over 20 offices globally, 175 partners and approximately 1,500 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.

