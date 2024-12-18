Google Cloud and Odoo Strengthen Strategic Partnership to Unlock Global Business Growth

BRUSSELS and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Odoo, a leading provider of integrated business software and Google Cloud today announced an enhanced strategic partnership to support Odoo's global reach and deliver a seamless and scalable experience to its customers worldwide. Powered by Google Cloud's global infrastructure, Odoo's applications will continue to provide users with a superior experience, quick response times, even during complex tasks and peak usage.

Sébastien Bruyr, Chief Commercial Officer at Odoo S.A., emphasized the importance of cloud technology in the company's expansion: "At Odoo, we provide a comprehensive suite of business applications, and we needed a secure, reliable, and scalable cloud infrastructure to deliver those applications to our customers globally. Google Cloud provides us with exactly that – the right machines, the international reach, and the ability to scale quickly. It's a natural fit for us."

Anthony Cirot, VP EMEA South at Google Cloud, added: "Our partnership to support Odoo's continued growth aligns with our commitment to empowering our customers with secure and robust solutions that benefit their users. By leveraging Google Cloud's global infrastructure, Odoo can focus on delivering comprehensive, high-performance business applications to its customers around the world, while we ensure those applications run seamlessly and reliably."

The collaboration reinforces Odoo's multicloud strategy, and supports the scaling of infrastructure to meet the growing demands of Odoo's customer base present in 175 countries. Google Cloud's presence in locations such as the Middle East and India enhances connectivity, paving the way for seamless operations and a stronger global footprint.

"Google Cloud is crucial in helping us scale our infrastructure quickly and efficiently," Sébastien Bruyr continued. "Its services are smooth to implement, develop and apply, offering us flexibility to quickly get extra resources such as compute and block storage. Most importantly, it provides the security and reliability we need, with very few incidents over the past seven or eight years."

Moreover, Google Cloud's attention to a lower carbon impact of its infrastructure aligns with Odoo's commitment to sustainability, improving both its operational footprint and its reputation with environmentally-conscious clients.

This partnership will further empower Odoo S.A. to advance its global expansion and explore new opportunities, including AI integration. As Odoo continues to grow, Sébastien Bruyr is confident about the future of this partnership: "As we continue to grow, we're very optimistic about the future and the support Google Cloud can bring along. It's a strong alliance that benefits both companies and, most importantly, our customers. We look forward to continuing to innovate and grow together."

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated, and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models, and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About Odoo

Since its creation in 2002, Odoo has emerged as a leading integrated business solutions provider. With its range of integrated, scalable and functional applications, Odoo offers a comprehensive, modular suite that meets the specific needs of every business, making it a suitable solution for organizations of all sizes and sectors, from start-ups to large corporations.

With billings of 370 million euros in 2023, estimated at 500 million euros over the next 12 months, Odoo employs nearly 5,000 people worldwide, including more than 1,200 in Belgium. In addition, the company has built over 7,500 partners, creating more than 30,000 business-related jobs in 130 countries. With 19 offices worldwide (Belgium (5), Luxembourg, Spain, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Australia, USA (2), Mexico, Kenya, Dubai, Indonesia, Brazil, Italy), Odoo serves a global community of 13 million users. For more information, visit the Odoo website at www.odoo.com .

SOURCE Google Cloud