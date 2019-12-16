Google Cloud and Palo Alto Networks Expand Strategic Partnership

As a part of the partnership, Palo Alto Networks continues to leverage Google Cloud Platform to deliver secure access to cloud applications (such as Prisma™ Access solution) and to provide enterprise-scale security operations (via its Cortex™ solution). By making these services available on Google Cloud Platform, customers can benefit from increased visibility, continuous compliance, and enhanced security analytics.

The two companies will also deliver new, jointly developed solutions to support security for customers' multi-cloud environments and to enhance threat detection capabilities. These solutions include:

A new, jointly developed security framework for multi-cloud environments with Anthos: Multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments are becoming the norm for many enterprise customers who want to ensure they can apply consistent security practices across all of their workloads and applications, regardless of where they are running. Anthos aims to provide security by default and help customers automate security operations. In addition, Palo Alto Networks is building a best-practice security framework (leveraging its Prisma Cloud and VM-Series solutions) for Anthos hybrid and multi-cloud Kubernetes deployments to help Google Cloud customers deploy a common compliance and runtime security posture across all of their workloads.

These new solutions will be available beginning in the first half of 2020.

Additionally, Palo Alto Networks is the first cybersecurity partner to meet the specialized security solutions requirements for Google Cloud, and to demonstrate customer success, across five key areas: network security (VM-Series), container security (Prisma Cloud), endpoint security (Cortex XDR), vulnerability management (Prisma Cloud) and compliance and governance (Prisma Cloud).

"Security of data is top-of-mind for every customer today, whether they run on-premises or within a single or multi-cloud environment," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to expand our work with Palo Alto Networks to deliver best-in-class security products and solutions to help customers run their most critical workloads in the cloud, confidently and securely."

"We are excited to partner with Google Cloud to help customers secure their cloud journey," said Rahul Sood, Senior Vice President of Prisma Cloud at Palo Alto Networks. "By partnering with Google Cloud to deliver a jointly developed security framework for multi-cloud environments and the new integration for threat intelligence, we will simplify how customers secure their cloud native environments, whether they are single or multi-cloud. Our partnership on Prisma Access allows us to deliver secure access for customers to their cloud applications from more locations. Through our partnership on Cortex, we bring enterprise scale analytics for prevention detection and threat response on integrated endpoint, firewall and cloud data on our Cortex platform."

