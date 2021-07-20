Google Cloud Announces Zero Trust Offerings for Government

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced new Zero Trust offerings for government, a set of services to help U.S. federal, state, and local government organizations implement Zero Trust architecture in accordance with the Biden Administration's Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity and in alignment with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards.

"COVID-19 disruption has exposed, accelerated, and introduced new threats to agencies and their digital assets," said Adelaide O'Brien, research director, IDC Government Insights. "Enhanced reliance on virtual work and interactions created new threat surfaces and new vulnerabilities exploited by organized actors. Ransomware, cybercrime, and nation-state attacks have caused significant disruptions and high costs. To mitigate this crisis, it is critical that federal agencies take a sweeping approach to protect the security and privacy of digital assets and cultivate the ability to anticipate, identify, contain, measure, and address cyber-risks."

Google Cloud is launching three new service offerings to help departments and agencies meet Zero Trust requirements:

Zero Trust Assessment and Planning offering: Delivered through Google Cloud's professional services organization (PSO), the Zero Trust Assessment and Planning offering is designed to help the government reach security goals through Zero Trust architecture planning for core applications and data. Google Cloud's PSO team will advise government organizations on the culture change, policies, and technology needed to achieve a Zero Trust framework—delivered in phases to ensure success within the customer's infrastructure. This new offering will help government agencies leverage Google Cloud tools to support existing assets and infrastructure in cloud-based, on-premises, or hybrid environments.

In addition to these new offerings, Google Cloud also offers several existing solutions that help government agencies accelerate their journey to Zero Trust and to protect against and recover from cyberattacks:

BeyondCorp Enterprise: Google's Zero Trust access solution provides secure access to internal web applications, SaaS applications, and cloud resources by leveraging access policies based on identity and device contextual information. It also offers users integrated threat and data protection, such as malware protection, data leakage protection, and credential protection.

Together, these Google Cloud offerings can accelerate the U.S. government's Zero Trust efforts to protect against cyber attacks, and to also better detect, respond to, and recover from cyber attacks when they do occur.

"From COVID-19 to recent ransomware attacks, the events of the past year have demonstrated that government agencies need to rethink security frameworks of the past," said Mike Daniels, vice president, Global Public Sector, Google Cloud. "Google Cloud has the deepest expertise in implementing Zero Trust. We've seen many of these threats on our network and implemented Zero Trust architecture to defend against them more than a decade ago. We are prepared to share our experience operating in a Zero Trust model, along with Google's technologies that are secure by design, to help the U.S. government prevent, detect, assess, and remediate cyber incidents."

