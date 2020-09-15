SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced that Looker, the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform from Google Cloud, is hosting its annual data conference digitally this year, with [email protected] running from Oct. 13-16. The four-day event provides the data community with rich content, training workshops, and informative sessions from Looker experts and customers.

Sessions at the event will include both on-demand presentations for attendees to watch and learn at their own pace, as well as live, interactive forums. Several Google Cloud customers will also present on how they are solving their most difficult data challenges with Looker, including:

The Clorox Company will present its on-demand data philosophy and how it drives the company's testing approach across various departments. Clorox leaders will discuss how this allows them to be more nimble and adaptable, despite being in a larger, more structured Fortune 500 organization.

Comcast will reveal how it modernized its data stack to create a data-driven culture, and the difficult challenges the data team faced along the way. This Q&A format session will cover how the company now leverages its self-service analytics solution to support thousands of employees.

Fox Corporation will share how it deployed its first purpose-built data application for its sales team within three months of implementing Looker, and how it built several more apps to solve valuable business problems within the first year. The media company will also share details on how building customer-facing solutions on Looker can drive new revenue streams.

Major League Baseball (MLB) will discuss how it has transformed its data stack by migrating to Google BigQuery and Looker, resulting in automated data pipelines, and the ability to deliver near real-time analytics to its organization. The session will cover tips and pitfalls for modernizing a data stack and the engineering challenges that come with the process.

Sunrun will discuss how it's using Looker to provide governed data to both executive leadership and hundreds of its internal employees. Attendees will learn how the company significantly improved its product development velocity in Looker by transitioning to a federated approach that allows for agility without sacrificing governance. The presentation will also cover the top technical, process, and cultural lessons that they have learned along the way.

Wix will present on how it was able to rapidly ship and iterate on custom data experiences in its core product offerings with Looker. Attendees will learn how Wix uses Looker to focus on the user and deliver valuable data apps to customers with less engineering effort, while sharing overall best practices for accelerating growth at scale.

Additional customer and partner presentations include 4 Mile Analytics, AppsFlyer, Bytecode IO, Cisco, Commonwealth Care Alliance, Datatonic, Farfetch, GoSpotCheck, Jobvite, MandM Direct, Mercado Libre , Quantiphi Analytics Inc., quip, and Qventus.

The event will include live, instructor-led workshops and labs with several distinct role-based learning journeys for administrators, developers, and data consumers. Meet the experts sessions will allow attendees to schedule 1:1 sessions with Looker experts to start solving their current data issues. [email protected] also offers data circles of success to exchange best-practices and proven solutions with peers. Finally, the popular JOIN Hackathon will be hosted digitally to boost developer skills in a live, instructor-led hackathon for building products, models, and dashboards on the Looker platform.

Looker is the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform part of the Google Cloud data and analytics suite. Transcending traditional BI, Looker powers data experiences that deliver actionable business insights at the point of decision and infuses data into products and workflows to allow organizations to extract value from data at web-scale. More than 2,000 industry-leading and innovative companies such as Sony, Amazon, Essence, Home Depot and IBM have trusted Looker to power their data-driven cultures.

For more information, to view the complete agenda and register for [email protected] please visit https://looker.com/events/join-2020 .

