Google Cloud Commits $750 Million to Accelerate Partners' Agentic AI Development

New fund and resources will support agentic AI development, adoption, and education throughout Google Cloud's global partner ecosystem

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Next '26 -- Google Cloud today announced a $750 million fund to deliver new resources and incentives to partners in its 120,000-member partner ecosystem to help accelerate joint customers' transformations with agentic AI. The fund, available for global consulting firms, systems integrators, software partners, and channel partners, will support AI value identification, agentic AI prototyping, agent building and deployment, upskilling, and teams of embedded Google forward-deployed engineers (FDEs).

Today, global consulting firms, systems integrators, software providers, and specialized services providers play a critical role enabling the agentic enterprise. Google Cloud's ecosystem of system integrator partners already offer more than 330,000 experts trained on implementing Google AI for customers, and 95% of the top 20 and over over 80% of the top 100 SaaS companies use Gemini models.

This new funding will further accelerate the transformative capabilities of Google Cloud's partner ecosystem— including partners' ability to assess the full potential of AI, rapidly prototype and prove value, build AI agents and integrate these agents into existing software and workflows—ultimately helping more businesses realize value and benefit from Google Cloud's AI capabilities.

New partner resources announced today include:

New tools and resources: The fund will support new tools and resources for partners, including AI value assessments, Gemini proofs-of-concept, Gemini Enterprise practice building, agentic AI prototyping and deployment, Wiz security assessments, and usage incentives to accelerate adoption of AI within these companies and their customers.





The fund will support new tools and resources for partners, including AI value assessments, Gemini proofs-of-concept, Gemini Enterprise practice building, agentic AI prototyping and deployment, Wiz security assessments, and usage incentives to accelerate adoption of AI within these companies and their customers. Forward-deployed engineering teams: As part of the expanded investment in partners, Google will embed FDEs alongside major consulting firms and systems integrators like Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, Devoteam, HCLTech, and TCS to support customer deployments and solve deep technical challenges.





As part of the expanded investment in partners, Google will embed FDEs alongside major consulting firms and systems integrators like Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, Devoteam, HCLTech, and TCS to support customer deployments and solve deep technical challenges. Dedicated Gemini Enterprise practices: AI-native services partners, including Altimetrik, Artefact, Covasant, Deepsense, Distyl.ai, Northslope, Quantium, Tribe.ai, and Tryolabs will launch Gemini Enterprise practices as part of Google's new Gemini Enterprise transformation program. To support these partners, Google Cloud will provide credits for sandbox development, technical upskilling, and referral opportunities to help them rapidly build, test, and deploy agentic solutions for joint customers.





AI-native services partners, including Altimetrik, Artefact, Covasant, Deepsense, Distyl.ai, Northslope, Quantium, Tribe.ai, and Tryolabs will launch Gemini Enterprise practices as part of Google's new Gemini Enterprise transformation program. To support these partners, Google Cloud will provide credits for sandbox development, technical upskilling, and referral opportunities to help them rapidly build, test, and deploy agentic solutions for joint customers. Early model access: Partners including Accenture, Bain & Company, BCG, Deloitte, and McKinsey, will receive early access to Gemini models. Their feedback will help refine these systems to ensure they're equipped to deliver benefits for people, companies, and society.





Partners including Accenture, Bain & Company, BCG, Deloitte, and McKinsey, will receive early access to Gemini models. Their feedback will help refine these systems to ensure they're equipped to deliver benefits for people, companies, and society. Enterprise-ready agents: Under the expanded investment, Google Cloud will help better enable partners to surface enterprise-ready agents in Gemini Enterprise, enabling customers to easily deploy highly-vetted agents in alignment with enterprise governance and security policies. Built using the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and discoverable through the app, Gemini Enterprise now offers agents from Adobe, Atlassian, Deloitte, Lovable, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, Replit, S&P Global, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Workday, and more.

"Google Cloud's partners are already leaders in agentic AI development and deployment, and have become important channels for distributing AI technologies. With this expanded funding, we will be able to dedicate new resources and technology to support our partners as they accelerate our mutual customers' agentic AI journeys," said Kevin Ichhpurani, president, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud.

"Enterprise reinvention requires more than experimentation—it demands deep engineering and the ability to execute at scale. Google Cloud's investment strengthens how we solve complex technical challenges and build enterprise–ready solutions together, accelerating the adoption of Gemini Enterprise, modernizing digital cores, and helping clients realize tangible outcomes from agentic AI faster," said Scott Alfieri, Accenture Google Business Group lead, Accenture.

"AI agents have the power to reshape enterprise workflows. This investment by Google Cloud signals a pivotal moment, affirming that the future of enterprise AI lies in a rich ecosystem where powerful technology from Google Cloud is paired with the deep industry and transformation experience of Deloitte. Our growing library of more than 1,000 pre-built agents is a reflection of this. Each agent can be tailored to a client's specific context and business needs—designed to supercharge delivery and accelerate the path from vision to value," said Jason Salzetti, chair and chief executive officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

"Working with Deloitte and Google Cloud, Gemini Enterprise agents have helped us transform internal functions and provide immediate, actionable support to our partners. Our teams can now easily leverage specialized AI agents to streamline complex processes that free up teams for higher-value work to better serve our customers, all within a secure and governed framework," said Matt Ausman, CIO, Zebra Technologies.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud