Google Cloud Expands Partnership with Workday to Enhance App Development With Generative AI

Workday will use Gemini Models and Vertex AI to support software development; Workday solutions are also now available on Google Cloud Marketplace

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced an expanded partnership with Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions that help organizations manage their people and money, that will bring new generative AI capabilities to enhance how customers build and manage apps on Workday. Through the partnership, Workday will use Gemini models and Vertex AI to enable gen AI capabilities within Workday Extend , helping customers optimize business performance, generate powerful business insights, and expedite transaction and closing processes.

The two companies also announced that Workday solutions are now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, making it even easier for Google Cloud customers and new Workday customers to purchase and deploy Workday solutions on Google Cloud's global, trusted infrastructure.

Accelerating Intelligent App Development in Workday Extend with Gemini

Workday has integrated with Vertex AI to bring Gemini's sophisticated reasoning, code generation, and natural language processing capabilities to developers building apps in Workday Extend. These tools will provide developers with AI-powered code generation, troubleshooting, and information retrieval to increase the quality and speed of deploying apps on top of the Workday platform.

For example, customers can now use Google's gen AI tools within Workday Extend to rapidly develop new purchase requisition workflows or new-hire onboarding experiences, enabling them to efficiently address fast-changing fast-changing business needs. Additionally, combining Google Cloud's Document AI with Workday Extend allows customers to use natural language chat to query, analyze, and extract information from external documents.

"Thousands of developers use Workday Extend to innovate on the Workday platform and to rapidly build apps that help organizations adapt to fast changing needs," said Shane Luke, Vice President of Product and Engineering and Head of AI and ML at Workday. "With the expanded partnership, Workday users will be able to leverage sophisticated Gemini AI models to continue to accelerate innovation."

"Enterprises depend on Workday to manage millions of documents and power critical finance and HR functions," said Stephen Orban, VP of Migrations, ISVs, and Marketplace at Google Cloud. "Google Cloud's generative AI can help these organizations more efficiently search, analyze, and retrieve information from the Workday platform, including code generation that expedites the development of new applications."

Workday Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Workday solutions are now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling Google Cloud and new Workday customers to reduce procurement cycles through a quicker and simpler buying process, including consolidated Google Cloud billing. Purchasing through Google Cloud Marketplace also provides customers with more options to bill against existing Google Cloud commitments, which can help to reduce costs.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated, and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud