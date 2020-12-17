Google Cloud Furthers Digital Transformation of Tapestry's Three Iconic Brands

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced a multi-year agreement with Tapestry, the parent company of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, to migrate its SAP S/4HANA® environment to the cloud, modernizing its IT infrastructure and increasing overall operational efficiency. This partnership is a critical step to Tapestry's broader acceleration program and furthers the company's goal to drive growth and enhance profitability across its portfolio.

While Tapestry's three brands operate and maintain a unique brand identity and culture, the company serves as an enabling platform that enhances opportunities for each of the three brands, working to gain benefits and efficiencies across each where appropriate. With support from Google Cloud Partner Lumen , Google Cloud and Tapestry collaborated to migrate Tapestry's SAP® software environment onto Google Cloud. Accomplishing this during a global pandemic meant adapting to rapidly shifting work environments, but the team completed the task in just three-and-a-half months, ensuring the organization was up-and-running ahead of the holiday shopping season.

"Google Cloud has been a great partner, providing the power and elasticity for SAP S/4 HANA that our organization needed in order to achieve our goals of leveraging data and leading with a digital-first mindset," said Ashish Parmar, Chief Information Officer at Tapestry. "Google Cloud has been an accelerator for our new digital capabilities, and our migration – even during the restrictions of a global pandemic – highlighted the successful collaboration and teamwork amongst the organizations."

With its SAP S/4HANA suite now on Google Cloud, Tapestry is able to increase operational efficiency, allow for flexibility within the platform, and enable future innovation. As Tapestry continues to accelerate its digital transformation, it has access to Google Cloud's full spectrum of solutions, including Google Cloud's Network Intelligence Center. Working to ensure uptime and consistent performance of systems is key for any retailer, especially during peak shopping events when the spikes in demand can be extraordinary. With Network Intelligence Center, Tapestry can now quickly resolve any connectivity issues, cut down troubleshooting time, and ultimately improve the online shopper experience.

"As we conclude one of the most turbulent years in retail history, retail leaders across the industry are prioritizing and heavily investing in their IT systems to accelerate their digital transformations, unlocking growth and performance improvement opportunities, while quickly bringing new experiences to life," said Carrie Tharp, VP of Retail & Consumer at Google Cloud. "By partnering with Google Cloud and Lumen, Tapestry now has the foundation to quickly understand the performance across each of its global brands through real-time insights—and take action to respond to a rapidly evolving environment. We're excited to partner with iconic brands like those at Tapestry and help further their digital transformational journeys."

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

About Tapestry, Inc.

Tapestry, Inc. is a New York-based house of modern luxury lifestyle brands. The Company's portfolio includes Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. Our Company and our brands are founded upon a creative and consumer-led view of luxury that stands for inclusivity and approachability. Each of our brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies. To learn more about Tapestry, please visit www.tapestry.com . The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPR.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in Google, Tapestry, Inc. and SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC), including each company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K or 20-F, as applicable, and other filings with the SEC that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Google, Tapestry and SAP caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which each company has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

