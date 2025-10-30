Google Cloud to Host Second-Annual Cancer AI Symposium in New York City

Leading organizations, researchers, clinicians, and venture capital firms converge to accelerate AI-driven innovation across the cancer continuum

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced it is hosting its second-annual Cancer AI Symposium at the company's New York City headquarters in St. John's Terminal. The event brings together leading minds in oncology, drug discovery, venture capital, and advocacy to strengthen the ecosystem driving the next decade of cancer breakthroughs.

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), the number of Americans living with a history of cancer has increased significantly, with an estimated 18.6 million survivors as of January 2025, and it is projected to exceed 22 million by 2035. This trend is driven by a combination of factors, including an aging population and a concerning rise in cancer diagnoses among people under 50 that experts project will increase 31% by 2030 , according to BMJ Oncology. At the same time, advancements in technology and cancer research have dramatically improved survival rates – from 49% in the mid-1970s to 68% in 2025, according to ACS – transforming many diagnoses into manageable chronic conditions and, in turn, reshaping the landscape of patient care.

"The true speed of progress in oncology is being driven by our customers and partners, the innovators who are using AI to tackle the most complex challenges in cancer," said Francis deSouza, chief operating officer at Google Cloud. "This symposium is a celebration of their breakthroughs, showcasing how leading organizations—fueled by the power of our Alphabet ecosystem including Google Cloud, Google DeepMind, Google Research, Google for Health, and Verily—are translating cutting-edge science into real-world patient impact. We're here to unite that ecosystem and make a meaningful difference in the future of cancer care."

"The oncology community is now leveraging AI at scale with massive amounts of multi-modal, structured and unstructured data to accelerate their progress," said Ryan Terry, managing director, Healthcare and Life Sciences at Google Cloud. "At Google Cloud, we are focused on making those critical connections across the full cancer continuum, empowering pharmaceutical and research leaders to accelerate the discovery of novel compounds and ensure faster, more equitable access to care for all patients."

"The next wave of innovation—powered by generative AI, agentic AI, and multi-agent systems—will transform the entire system of cancer care," said Shweta Maniar, global director of Life Sciences Solutions and Strategy for Google Cloud. "Our collective goal is to harness this innovation to save more lives and deliver more effective and equitable care to all. The Cancer AI Symposium is where we unite the leaders who can build this end-to-end pipeline—from early target identification to patient access—and support a person's entire journey to wellness."

"Conquering cancer requires us to tackle the problem from every angle, which is why Google Research is focused on unlocking insights across the entire care continuum," said Yossi Matias, vice president and general manager at Google Research. "We see AI as an amplifier of human ingenuity, helping drive scientific discovery and empower healthcare workers. Tools like DeepSomatic accelerate genetic analysis for cancer research, while foundational models like MedGemma help unlock new opportunities."

The symposium will feature keynotes from prominent industry leaders and focused discussions around key themes, including:

Clinical impact: As precision oncology advances, oncologists require real-time recommendations based on the latest research and specific patient scenarios. In a fireside chat, Francis deSouza and Dr. Clifford Hudis, CEO of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), will discuss the current clinical challenges and how AI-powered tools, such as ASCO's Guidelines Assistant , provide timely, reliable answers to clinicians' natural language questions.

At the symposium, organizations will showcase exciting developments, highlight returns they've seen on AI investment, and explore public policy implications—all while underscoring the shared commitment to the safe, ethical and secure adoption of AI across the entire cancer care ecosystem.

