Google Pixel 10a Preorder at Boost Mobile: $99.99

Preorder Available Today at BoostMobile.com

LITTLETON, Colo., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Google Pixel 10a (128GB) is available for preorder today at BoostMobile.com . New and existing Boost Mobile customers can get the Pixel 10a for only $99.99.

"Boost Mobile continues its mission to make premium technology accessible by removing the financial hurdles often associated with high-performance devices with the introduction of the Google Pixel 10a," said Sean Lee, SVP of Consumer Product and Marketing, Boost Mobile. "The Google Pixel 10a is an ideal device for anyone looking to upgrade or switch carriers without breaking the bank."

How to Get the Google Pixel 10a for $99.99:

New and existing customers:

Visit BoostMobile.com to start a preorder. Sign up for the Boost Mobile Premium Unlimited Plan ($60/month). No trade-in is required to lock in the $99.99 price point.

Key Features of the New Google Pixel 10a:

More than a day of battery, no extra charge. Get 30+ hours out of a full charge, or turn on Extreme Battery Saver for up to 120 hours of power. 1 Fast charging is built in, so you can stay connected and keep doing your thing. 2

Take extraordinary photos every day. Capture crisp details up close and in low light with the amazing features of the Google Pixel 10a camera. Snap beautiful shots easily, get everyone into the group pic, and take photos where everyone looks their best. 3

The camera helps you take better pics. With Camera Coach, you can snap beautiful photos with ease. Gemini models read the scene, offer suggestions, and help find the best angle and lighting. It's like having a photo director on your phone. 3

A camera designed for group photos. Snap the moment, and let Pixel automatically find and combine similar photos into one where everyone looks their best. Blinks and lookaways? Replaced with picture-perfect expressions.

Photo editing is easier than ever. Make edits to your photos in just a few taps. Remove objects, change backgrounds, and more right from Photos.

More time for you. That's why Google AI. Google AI handles the details so you can get back to what's important. Have it screen spam calls while you focus. 4 Chat with Gemini to brainstorm your weekly meal plan, 5 or see what your selfie would look like in another decade with Nano Banana. 6

Your vision, your photos. Reimagining your photos is simple with Nano Banana in Gemini. Blend images together and apply different creative styles to make them your own. Like, what would you look like in a different decade? 6

Your quick-thinking AI assistant. Ask Gemini to help with things across apps. Need a gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free brunch spot ASAP? Just ask Gemini to find and text options to your brunch date.7

Key Specs of the Google Pixel 10a:

Display: 6.3-inch Actua display

6.3-inch Actua display Refresh Rate: 60-120 Hz

60-120 Hz Chipset: Google Tensor G4

Google Tensor G4 Camera: Dual rear camera system: 48 MP wide | 13 MP ultrawide | Super Res Zoom up to 8x and optical quality at 0.5, 1x; 13 MP selfie camera

Dual rear camera system: 48 MP wide | 13 MP ultrawide | Super Res Zoom up to 8x and optical quality at 0.5, 1x; 13 MP selfie camera Memory: 8GB RAM x 128GB

8GB RAM x 128GB Battery: 5100 mAh

5100 mAh Operating System: Android 16

Head to BoostMobile.com today to preorder the new Google Pixel 10a.

The Google Pixel 10a will be available at Boost Mobile retailers starting March 5, 2026.

1 Battery life depends upon many factors and usage of certain features will decrease battery life. Actual battery life may be lower. Over time, Pixel software will manage battery performance to help maintain battery health as your battery ages. See g.co/pixel/battery-tests and g.co/pixel/batteryhealth for details.

2 Up to 30W for wired charging using the Google 45W USB-C® Power Charger (sold separately).

3 Results may vary.

4 Not available in all languages or countries. See g.co/pixel/callassist for details.

5 Gemini mobile app availability may vary by country and language. Check responses for accuracy. Internet connection required.

6 Check responses for accuracy. Compatible with certain features and accounts. Internet connection required. Available in select countries, languages, and to users 18+. See policies.google.com/terms/generative-ai/use-policy to learn more.

7 Internet connection required. Features may differ depending on subscription and account. Some apps require setup. Available on select devices, and in select countries and languages.

